Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Top cop forced to step in as Indigenous elders clash at Premier’s Christmas reception
Top cop forced to step in as Indigenous elders clash at Premier’s Christmas reception
News

Top cop steps in as elders clash at Premier’s bash

9th Dec 2020 5:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An Indigenous elder challenged another senior Aboriginal identity to meet her "outside" to settle a public argument after being angrily heckled while delivering the welcome to country address at the Palaszczuk Cabinet's annual Christmas reception.

In extraordinary scenes in front of a stunned Premier and hundreds of Queensland business and community identities last night, Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll - who was attending the event as a guest - was forced to intervene in an attempt to calm the situation.

The bizarre confrontation began when Deputy Premier Steven Miles invited Jagera elder Uncle Desmond Sandy and daughter Aunty Deborah Sandy to give the traditional welcome at the event before the Premier spoke at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre Plaza Ballroom.

However, a female guest interjected, shouting that the land did not belong to the pair and that her own people had been massacred.

The yelling and interjections continued as Ms Palaszczuk, Mr Miles and gobsmacked guests watched on at the strictly invitation-only event.

Ms Sandy, who spoke after her father, interrupted her speech to order the woman to be quiet and show some respect, or meet her outside. She said she was a "proud warrior woman".

"That's how we roll,'' she said.

Originally published as Top cop steps in as elders clash at Premier's bash

More Stories

clash editors picks indigenous elders premier's christmas reception

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WINNER REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s best teacher crowned

        Premium Content WINNER REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s best teacher crowned

        News The final votes are in, and now it’s time to find out who has taken out the title of your favourite.

        Public service cut by $352m, but millions more still to go

        Premium Content Public service cut by $352m, but millions more still to go

        Politics Queensland Government to cut another $398m from departments

        Qld road death toll rises to highest in years

        Premium Content Qld road death toll rises to highest in years

        News Parents plea as road toll mounts to highest in years

        Interactive search: How your school rates for suspensions

        Premium Content Interactive search: How your school rates for suspensions

        Education Qld state schools hand out over 370,000 suspensions over five years