Top broker singled out for national praise

OUT IN FRONT: Caron Hopkins from Granite Belt Insurance Brokers has landed a prestigious award.

CUSTOMER praise is paramount in any industry.

Thankfully for Caron Hopkins, she was viewed so positively by her customers and clients that she has been awarded a national gong.

Ms Hopkins, from Granite Belt Insurance Brokers, was recently named as People’s Choice at the Advisr Insurance Broker Awards.

She was up against five other finalists for the award. Her competition was dispersed right throughout Australia, from Canberra to the Hunter Valley.

“I’ve been in the finance and insurance industry since I started work,” Ms Hopkins said.

“I’ve done everything from bank branches to mortgage management to insurance so I’ve got a very wide range of experience.”

The finance industry wasn’t necessarily one she set out to be so involved in. But decades later she’s pleased to have stuck it out.

She’s approaching 8 years in Stanthorpe alone.

“I got a job with the National Bank just until I worked out what I wanted to do and I’m still working in the same industry.

“But my biggest focus is on customers and seeing them as a whole. Their whole farm, whole family life and what they’re doing.

“Not just your insurance policy or your mortgage. I like to make sure they know we’re available for whatever they need.”

It’s meant, like many others, getting involved with the drought crisis.

“With Granite Belt Drought Assist and others … I’ve referred a few families to them.

“Some were older couples who just don’t know what’s around or they don’t like to ask.”

The Advisr Awards were judged by a panel of marketing and insurance industry experts.

“First nomination and first win which I was rather surprised about. It is all based on customer reviews,” Ms Hopkins said.