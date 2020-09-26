TOP 5: Stanthorpe’s most affordable rentals
IF you’re taking the first step in independent living or just looking to save a few bucks, there is a home for you in Stanthorpe.
For under $340 per week, you can snap up a bargain to call your own. Check out the five most affordable rentals currently listed in Stanthorpe.
$190 per week
As Stanthorpe’s most affordable rental, this two-bedroom unit is located just on the outskirts of town.
The spacious yet cozy home has everything you need if you’re making the transition to life on your own with a secured front yard to sit and enjoy the outdoors.
$240 per week
This neat two-bedroom home is ideal for someone who is wanting to stay in one place for a while.
It boasts a large open plan living and outdoor area, which is great for entertaining.
$285 per week
Recently renovated, this three-bedroom home has modern features while staying true to its more traditional roots.
In a quieter part of town, this home has a large backyard and single-lockup garage with a workshop area.
$290 per week
This three-bedroom unit comes partly furnished and is in a great location to Stanthorpe hospital.
With an open plan living room and recently renovated kitchen, the ground-level unit is ready to move into.
$340 per week
One of the more expensive rentals in town, this three-bedroom home is in a quiet part of Stanthorpe.
With a fully electric kitchen and spacious outdoor area, it’s perfect for someone looking to embrace life on the Granite Belt.