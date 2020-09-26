Menu
SNAPPING UP A BARGAIN: The five most affordable rentals in Stanthorpe’s rental market right now.
News

TOP 5: Stanthorpe’s most affordable rentals

Emily Clooney
26th Sep 2020 1:00 PM
IF you’re taking the first step in independent living or just looking to save a few bucks, there is a home for you in Stanthorpe.

For under $340 per week, you can snap up a bargain to call your own. Check out the five most affordable rentals currently listed in Stanthorpe.

1/44 Connor St, Stanthorpe

$190 per week

As Stanthorpe’s most affordable rental, this two-bedroom unit is located just on the outskirts of town.

The spacious yet cozy home has everything you need if you’re making the transition to life on your own with a secured front yard to sit and enjoy the outdoors.

130 Folkestone St, Stanthorpe

$240 per week

This neat two-bedroom home is ideal for someone who is wanting to stay in one place for a while.

It boasts a large open plan living and outdoor area, which is great for entertaining.

7 Catherine St, Stanthorpe

$285 per week

Recently renovated, this three-bedroom home has modern features while staying true to its more traditional roots.

In a quieter part of town, this home has a large backyard and single-lockup garage with a workshop area.

1/6 Hardy St, Stanthorpe

$290 per week

This three-bedroom unit comes partly furnished and is in a great location to Stanthorpe hospital.

With an open plan living room and recently renovated kitchen, the ground-level unit is ready to move into.

18 Alice St, Stanthorpe

$340 per week

One of the more expensive rentals in town, this three-bedroom home is in a quiet part of Stanthorpe.

With a fully electric kitchen and spacious outdoor area, it’s perfect for someone looking to embrace life on the Granite Belt.

