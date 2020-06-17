TOP 5: Quirky places to stay on the Southern Downs

THE CRAZY AND QUIRKY: A Melbourne train incorporated in accommodation at Harrington Glen Estate, Glen Aplin. Pic Mark Calleja.

THE CRAZY AND QUIRKY: A Melbourne train incorporated in accommodation at Harrington Glen Estate, Glen Aplin. Pic Mark Calleja.

IF there's one thing that the pandemic has taught us, it's that you don't have to go too far for a memorable adventure.

The Southern Downs boasts dozens of unique and quirky places to stay for the weekend, tailoring to every need.

Here are some unique places to stay that will be just as memorable as their scenic locations.

Train Carriage at Harrington Glen Wines

Yes, it's exactly as it sounds, you can stay in a train carriage that's been converted into a three-bedroom holiday house.

The house can comfortable sleep six with three queen size bedrooms in addition to a kitchen and living area.

The train carriage is originally form Melbourne and took two years to be restored.

Get on board with your friends and enjoy your stay in the heart of wine country.

Twinstar guesthouse and observatory

Spend a night under the stars and retire to the guesthouse at Twinstar Guesthouse and Observatory, Ballandean.

Twinstar Guesthouse and Observatory

Keen Japanese astronomers Eiji and Naomi were tired of making the commute from the Gold Coast to get their stargazing on so decided to their own observatory in the back of the Ballandean location instead.

The night sky tour in the observatory is complimentary to guests and they are also encouraged to set up cameras on the lawn.

Telescopes are provided.

Spicers Trail

If you like to spend your intra state holiday getting active, the Spicer Scenic Rimtrail might be for you.

Participants will spend five days walking an average of 10km daily through the scenic rim stopping to say at farmhouses, eco cabins and timber huts.

You can walk along the Great Dividing Range and witness the flora and fauna in all of its glory, creating a truly unique experience.

It's a little on the pricey side at $31990 per person but the package is all inclusive.

Glamping at Alure

If you're after a little romance with a twist, spend a night or two with your sweetheart in Alure's 562 sq metre African Safari tent.

The tent includes a deluxe king bed, ensuite bathroom and full kitchen, spilling out onto a wooden deck.

With such a luxurious interior, it's hard to believe you'll be staying in a tent.

Stay in an actual Abbey

Abbey of the Roses in Warwick boasts a number of rooms rich in history and comfort.

The Abbey of the Roses

You can stay in the Mother Superiors room form when the Abbey Manor Hotel Warwick was a convent in 1891.

It's now furnished with a king bed and canopy over and its own private bathroom down the hall.

Enjoy luxury meals and extra packages from one of Warwick's most popular wedding locations and couple getaways.