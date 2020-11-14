TOP 5: Developments changing face of Stanthorpe

NEW LOOK: Stanthorpe Plaza upgrades are expected to begin this year to Woolworths and the carpark.

NEW LOOK: Stanthorpe Plaza upgrades are expected to begin this year to Woolworths and the carpark.

CONFIDENCE in the Granite Belt continues to grow as more developers look to invest in the region.

Whether it’s a new restaurant or hostel, these developments are set to offer more job opportunities for locals while also boosting the region’s tourism.

Here are five developments that are set to shake-up the Granite Belt.

MICROBREWERY AND CAFE

An exciting new microbrewery and restaurant could soon make its way to the heart of Stanthorpe, with plans for the development submitted to Southern Downs Regional Council last month.

The 450sq m Maryland St site is expected to produce up to 1000L of beer each week alongside its restaurant bar.

Expected to serve up “quality craft beers”, it’s hoped the new business will have an employment boom for the region – with at least five jobs expected to be created.

If approved, the brewery and cafe would be open 3pm – 9pm Monday to Thursday; noon – 11pm Friday and Saturday; and noon – 7pm on Sunday.

Stanthorpe Plaza will see upgrades to Woolworths building, carpark, driveway and general facelift improvements.

PLAZA UPGRADES TAKE NEXT STEP

Much-needed upgrades to Stanthorpe Plaza were confirmed in October after an agreement was reached between Woolworths and the property owner.

The full details of the renovations are yet to be released however the upgrades are expected to include a revamped floor plan to include more space, a new driveway and general facelift improvements.

Property manager Logan Steele said it was likely the upgrades would get under way “sooner rather than later”.

A 125-bed hostel will be developed at Wallangarra St at the site of the Stanthorpe nursing home.

NEW HOSTEL

Construction at a new hostel on the outskirts of Stanthorpe are expected to start in the next four months.

Plans for the 125-bed backpacker accommodation were initially approved in 2016, with the council approving a two-year extension in October.

The hostel at 14 Wallangarra St was previously the site of Stanthorpe Nursing Home.

The four-bedroom home will be able to sleep up to eight people once approved by council.

BED AND BREAKFAST OVERHAUL

When the sale of Michael and Lucille Jensen’s Bridge St home fell through, they knew there was another way to use the property.

In application lodged with council, the couple made the decision to list the four-bedroom home on the bed and breakfast market through their hotel, Granite Belt Motel.

The home, which has recently been renovated, is hoped to attract an up-market clientele, according to Mr Jensen.

“It’s a beautiful property and it’s right on the creek with gardens, so we’re hoping it will be really popular,” Mr Jensen said.

“It’s a bit more spacious and if there’s families or a group that want to get away and want something a bit more up-market, this might be for them.”

Plans for the new cooking school at Sabo's on Severn.

COOKING SCHOOL APPROVAL AT GLEN APLIN B&B

After a long three-month wait, Sabo’s on Severn will officially welcome guests to their new cooking school.

Based at the Glen Aplin bed and breakfast, the cooking school will give guests and the wider community the chance to learn basic culinary skills.

According to owner Lizzie Sabo, the classes would cater for just four to six people at a time.

“It’s marketing people who wouldn’t normally be down here,” Mrs Sabo said.

“That’s what we’re trying to do, with COVID and things like that (business) wouldn’t be happening for us.

“It’s ripe pickings, now is the time to make sure people have a good experience while they’re down here.”

MORE FROM AROUND STANTHORPE:

ONES TO WATCH: Developments to watch in Stanthorpe

TEAM LIST: Redbacks’ path to history-making victory

CHRISTMAS RUSH: Stanthorpe businesses’ plea to shoppers

BLAST FROM PAST: Stanthorpe’s lost treasures