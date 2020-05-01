TOP 10: What you are allowed to do around town this weekend

AS the first of the coronavirus restrictions are set to lift from Saturday, The Border Post has complied a list of different ways to spend the first weekend out of isolation.

Outings for members of the same household are allowed, as is driving up to 50km from home.

Just keep in mind you need to be 1.5m away from people you don’t live with, and you can enjoy our region’s beatiful atrractions to your heart’s content.

Girraween National Park remains a must see when in the region.

Visit Girraween National Park

With so many beautiful attractions and sights to see, Girraween National Park is the perfect place to visit this weekend. Explore the park, stroll alongside Bald Rock Creek, or capture your own snap of the famed Granite Arch or climb The Pyramid for a great view over the entire park.

Hit the shops

From this weekend shoppers are allowed to peruse non-essential items such as clothes - at last! In good time, too. Stroll down Maryland St and visit the array of businesses our region has to offer - you might even find the perfect Mother’s Day gift while your at it.

Takeaway brekky

Grab some brekky from your favourite cafe and enjoy it at a nice spot. It is a lot better than being piled with dishes at home, and you’d be supporting a local eatery. We all deserve a break every now and then.

Quart Pot Creek in Stanthorpe.

Picnic in the park

Pull out the picnic rug and head down to Weeroona Park or pull up somewhere along Quart Pot Creek. Make the most of your time outdoors by grabbing a book and sitting back and enjoying the fresh air.

Go for a drive around the country side.

Go for a drive

With plenty to see in every direction of our region, pack the car for the day and hit the road. Remeber to stay within 50km of your house.

Storm King Dam mid February 2020

Go for a fish

There’s plenty of great fishing holes around the Granite Belt. Perhaps take a short drive out to Storm King Dam on Eukey Rd and throw a line in.

Nundubbermere Falls.

Nundubbermere Falls

This beautiful, tucked away little gem in Sundown National Park makes for a perfect day trip.

Rock-hop along the steep rocky hillside to the riverbed and explore traprock gorges and freshwater pools.

The Barrel Room Cafe at Ballandean Estate might not be open to diners but the chefs will cook you up a beautiful meal to take home.

The Barrel Room at Ballandean

While you can’t dine in at Ballandean Estate’s Barrel Room restuarant, the chefs are still offering hampers and take away meals if you and your significant other want to spoil yourselves.

Stanthorpe Golf Course is looking lush at the moment.

Hit the fairways

With most sport cancelled, there’s one you can still enjoy - golf. Head up to the Stanthorpe Golf Course and have a game. Be sure to adhere to the regulations, with no more than two people to a group.

Get those wood fire heaters going this weekend.

Light the fire and relax

Lets be honest, this weekend is set to be a chilly one. Temperatures tomorrow are set to range between -2 and 14. Perhaps you might chose to light that fire for the first time, open a bottle of Granite Belt wine and just enjoy the company of your family.