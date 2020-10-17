Menu
TOP 10: The Southern Downs’ grandest homes.
News

TOP 10: Southern Downs’ grandest homes

Emily Clooney
17th Oct 2020 10:30 AM
IF you’re planning your next big move or dreaming about the future, there’s a home for you on the Southern Downs.

From homes overlooking the region’s picturesque countryside to renovated Queenslanders in the heart of town, here are 10 properties ready to be snapped up.

Lot 1 Jensen Rd, Tannymorel.
Lot 1 Jensen Rd, Tannymorel

$1.26M

Overlooking the Condamine River Plains, Mount Leslie and the Border Ranges, this four-bedroom home is described as an ‘entertainer’s dream’.

The spacious and open-plan home is situated on 84 acres and is ideal for someone looking to make an escape to the country.

49 Mount Tabor Rd, Sladevale.
49 Mount Tabor Rd, Sladevale

Price on application

If this sleek and modern home doesn’t attract you, it’s impressively manicured gardens might draw you in.

The four-bedroom home has a well thought out design, perfect for those looking to entertain.

131 Sunday Plains Rd, Mount Colliery.
131 Sunday Plains Rd, Mount Colliery

$1.1M

On the edge of Cambanora Gorge, this three-bedroom home is the quiet retreat you’ve been looking for.

The home’s open plan living is built around its impressive views of the Killarney district.

111 Donovan Rd, Talgai.
111 Donovan Rd, Talgai

Bids currently sitting at $950K

This seven-bedroom home is one-of-a-kind.

Four 100-year-old Queenslanders transported to the rolling greens in Talgai to make one grand homestead.

Located 175 hectares, this open plan home is an entertainer’s dream while retaining its country charm.

109 School Gully Rd, Goomburra.
109 School Gully Rd, Goomburra

Expressions of interest close October 30.

This four-bedroom home has the perfect mix of country chic.

Featuring two living areas and a wraparound veranda, the home is the ideal place to relax while taking in the picturesque countryside.

33 Pratten St, Warwick.
33 Pratten St West, Warwick

$635,000

More than 100-years-old, this four-bedroom Queenslander is situated in the heart of town.

With an adjoining granny flat located in the property’s well looked after gardens, the home is ideal for a bigger family wanting to entertain.

34-36 Mt Tabor Rd, Sladevale.
34-36 Mt Tabor Rd, Sladevale

$615,000

Overlooking Warwick’s picturesque countryside, this five-bedroom home has the perfect balance of a modern country home.

Its open plan living and use of natural light makes it hard to resist the cleverly designed home.

29 Homestead Rd, Rosenthal Heights.
29 Homestead Rd, Rosenthal Heights

Price on application

Located just outside of the heart of town, this four-bedroom and four-bathroom home is an ideal family home.

Centred around a large swimming pool, the home’s unique design is family-friendly while still appealing to an entertainers wishlist.

18 Rose St, Killarney.
18 Rose St, Killarney

Expressions of interest

What it lacks in bedrooms, this home makes up for in stunning views of the Southern Downs’ countryside.

This three-bedroom home has recently been built and features all the modern appliances a family is interested in.

71 Dragon St, Warwick.
71 Dragon St, Warwick

$398,000

Located close to town, this affordable home is perfect for someone searching for a quaint Queenslander without the expensive price tag.

The five-bedroom home boasts some of its original features including VJ timber walls, stained glass windows and polished hardwood floors.

