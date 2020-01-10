Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Toowoomba stripper Sophie Alessa is selling nudes for bushfire relief.
Toowoomba stripper Sophie Alessa is selling nudes for bushfire relief.
Dating

Toowoomba stripper selling nudes for bushfire relief

Katherine Sampson
10th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOOWOOMBA stripper has joined a growing trend of adult entertainers around the world who are selling nude photographs for bushfire donations.

Sophie Alessa, who often appears at The Vault, has raised hundreds of dollars so far for bushfire relief efforts through Twitter.

She said she was inspired to act after she saw American model Kaylen Ward go viral on Twitter.

Ward says she has raised more than $1 million for charities.

"I'm sending nudes to every person who donates at least $10 to any one of these fundraisers for the wildfires in Australia," she said.

"I've had receipts of donations worth $50 to $100 and every cent helps.

"All I have to do is take a quick photo or video and if it helps it helps."

Alessa said she would continue to send photographs for bushfire donations as long as it helped.

bushfire relief the vault on ruthven
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Salon offers free cuts for great cause

        premium_icon Salon offers free cuts for great cause

        News A Stanthorpe salon is donating their time to cut all school-aged children's hair for free.

        Life coach proves just how effective hypnosis is

        premium_icon Life coach proves just how effective hypnosis is

        News New qualification provides opportunity for further mental help.

        Putting the ‘fun’ in fundraiser

        premium_icon Putting the ‘fun’ in fundraiser

        News Stanthorpe Cricket Association’s only fundraiser for the year is back and better...

        Blinds ensure all weather area

        Blinds ensure all weather area

        News Wine subcommittee improve facilities at showgrounds