Generic Ambulance
Toowoomba resident dies of coronavirus

James Allen
by
25th Mar 2020 8:19 PM
A 68-year-old Toowoomba resident has died from coronavirus this afternoon at the Toowoomba Hospital.

Garry Kirstenfeldt passed in an intensive care unit, while his wife and family remain in self-isolation, describing him as "kind and adorable."

Mr Kirstenfeldt contracted the disease while onboard a Royal Caribbean cruise which docked in Sydney last week, and is said to have had underlying conditions prior to contracting coronavirus.

This comes as Darling Downs Health confirmed a new case of COVID-19 earlier today. 

This case also came after a traveller returned to Toowoomba.

Queensland Health have confirmed this is the second death in the state after a 77-year-old Sunshine Coast woman died in Sydney, also with a previous health condition. 

Some information gathered was provided by the ABC .

