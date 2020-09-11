‘Too much cleavage’: Fury at TV complaint

A TV presenter has clapped back at a viewer who criticised her outfit for showing "too much cleavage".

Canadian journalist Kori Sidaway took to Twitter to share an email she received complaining about a white long-sleeved top she wore to present the news on Sunday, September 6.

In it, the unidentified viewer tore strips out of Sidaway, telling her to "dress appropriately".

But Sidaway publicly slammed its sender for "body shaming", sharing the email online where hundreds have rallied around in support, branding it "rude" and "disgusting".

The email began with aggressive capital letters, claiming: "TOO MUCH CLEAVAGE CAN BREAK YOUR NEWS STORY."

The writer then switched to normal font, adding: "Don't let it happen to you."

RELATED: 'So much skin': Woman's gym shorts offend

A Canadian news reporter has slammed a viewer who claimed she was showing ‘too much cleavage’ in this outfit. Picture: Twitter/Kori Sidaway

The sender also attached two photos, one which showed Sidaway front on at the newsdesk, wearing the garment they had issue with - with no offensive cleavage in sight.

The other was of an unknown woman, not Sidaway, wearing a similar white top with a much more daring cut, showing a racy amount of flesh.

"What you think we see and what we actually see," the email said.

It then added that she had worked hard to get to where she was in her career which was why it was important she "dress appropriately". The sender then signed off: "Vancouver Island Cleavage Patrol".

RELATED: 'Too short': Uproar over supermarket outfit

The unnamed sender told Kori Sidaway she needed to ‘dress appropriately’. Picture: Twitter/Kori Sidaway

Sidaway, who works for CHEK News in Victoria, however called out the email, slamming its sender for "body shaming" her.

"This screenshot was sent to me and my colleagues in an attempt to shame and police my body. Well, I'm taking my power back," she wrote on Twitter.

"To the nameless computer warrior(s) who try to reduce women into an outfit or a body part, this generation of women, doesn't stand for harassment."

The tweet quickly attracted a lot of attention, mostly from women who shared their own stories of "harassment" and slamming the person who sent the email to Sidaway.

"WHAT. This is insanely rude, inappropriate and disgusting," another news reporter commented.

"People are rude. It's very disrespectful for someone to send this to others," another agreed.

"This is blatant sexual harassment. I am sorry that this happened to you. You are a total pro," another said.

While one wrote: "That kind of 'shaming' is pathetic and says so much more about the 'shamer', than the 'shamee'. Perhaps those easily offended by the female form should just stop watching the news."

Kori Sidaway clapped back, sharing the ‘rude’ message on Twitter where she received an outpouring of support. Picture: Instagram/Kori Sidaway

Others pointed out you "can't really see any cleavage" when she was presenting, adding it "goes to show where this dude's eyes go when watching the goddamn news".

"The top is beautiful and there was nothing wrong with it. The keyboard critics need to shut up because no one cares about their antiquated ideas or sexist opinions," another said.

Some men rallied around Sidaway, stating women shouldn't have to worry about what a man thinks.

"I for one think women should wear what makes them feel comfortable and not have to worry about a man saying it's too much or too little," one bloke wrote.

"Women journalists aren't there to be ogled, we're there to do our job. Full stop," another said.

She was happy at the outpouring of support. Picture: Instagram/Kori Sidaway

The email has since gone viral being shared around the world, with Sidaway writing on Twitter in a separate tweet that she didn't expect the outpouring of support.

"Well this kind of blew up … Thank you all for sharing your own stories and kind words," she wrote.

Well this kind of blew up...Thank you all for sharing your own stories & kind words. I feel so much less alone, so supported and so much more empowered. You helped take my lemon and made lemonade 🍋 💛 Thank you. — Kori Sidaway (@korisidaway) September 8, 2020

She also added that the problem of women being bodyshamed "is so widespread" she hopes it can be overcome for the next generation.

"I don't want them to go through this. It's not OK."

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

Originally published as 'Too much cleavage': Fury at TV complaint