Tom Williams wants to make TV comeback

TOM Williams is hoping his stint on I'm A Celebrity is the beginning of a showbiz comeback.

Williams, who was last night evicted from the jungle in an emotional episode of the Channel 10 reality show, quit the TV industry at the end of 2018 to pursue a career in real estate.

But after a "tough" year out of the spotlight, he wants back in.

"My heart's in TV," he told news.com.au from South Africa today. "That's my home.

"When you do it for so long, 19 years, to pull it all away last year was hard. I really missed it. It was a tough year for me last year."

After appearing on The Great Outdoors, Dancing With The Stars, The Mole and many other shows in the past, Williams said he'd jump at the chance to return to the industry if an opportunity comes knocking.

"If the great gods of TV open their arms and say, 'Hey TW, we've got something going on (for you) …' I love TV!"

In December 2018 Williams' shocked his fans when he announced he was quitting as host of Channel 7's Daily Edition to try his hand at real estate.

"I think I did as well as I could for as long as I could in TV and I was looking for a career that would sustain me into my 60s - and TV wasn't going to do that," he told BT Magazine last year about his decision.

"People say that you have three careers over your life: I was a carpenter, then I was the TV guy, now I'm in real estate," he said.

But in a later interview with Nine Honey, Williams confessed he was missing being in front of the camera.

"It's different," he said about his real estate gig. "There's no rush of doing a live TV show. I miss the people I worked with. I miss the excitement of being in a TV studio. I miss the fact that it can all change right before your eyes. But life is about adapting to change and making the best of what we've got."

Tom got his TV start on a show called Room for Improvement with Sophie Ward, Craig Russell and Scott McGregor.

Despite it being a "tough" year for Williams in the real estate industry, he told news.com.au today he doesn't regret making the career switch at the end of 2018.

"You can't ever have any regrets in life," he said. "You've got to try things. You have to step outside of your comfort zone and experience the other side.

"That's the beauty of life," he continued. "You've got to try everything. And if you don't pick the right lane, find another lane."

Williams last night became the fifth star to be booted from I'm A Celeb, following in the footsteps of Dilruk Jayasinha, Nikki Osborne, Billy Brownless and Erin Barnett.

He landed a spot on the reality program thanks to Nova radio presenter Fitzy, who suggested to the show's producers that Williams would be a good contestant.

"I got a phone call saying, 'Do you want to do the jungle?'" Fitzy said on Nova this week. "We (himself and co-host Wippa) get this every year.

"I said, 'No, no way. I can't … We go back to work on January 20.' I said, 'I can't do it.'"

Nova's Fitzy with Tom Williams.

Fitzy said as soon as he got off the phone, he thought of a celebrity who would be "perfect" for the show and who had "a bit of time up his sleeve".

"So I rang them (I'm A Celeb producers) back and said, 'If you want someone who's a bit of a bogan like me … Tommy Williams would be awesome!'"

The rest, as they say, is history.

I'm a Celeb continues on Sunday night at 7.30pm on Ten