Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tragedy has struck a family after a quad bike rolled, trapping and killing a toddler.
Tragedy has struck a family after a quad bike rolled, trapping and killing a toddler.
News

Toddler quad bike death on Christmas Day

by Darren Cartwright
25th Dec 2020 4:13 PM

A toddler has died after being thrown from a quad bike on a Victorian property near the NSW border just before lunchtime on Christmas Day.

The incident occurred at 11.50am when a two-year-old boy was thrown from an ATV at Barnawatha North, police said.

"The vehicle was being driven on a private property on Moss Road when the crash occurred," police said in a statement.

RELATED: 80 drink drivers busted in two days

A toddler died on a property on Moss Rd, Barnawatha Nth near the Victoria-NSW border. Picture: Google Maps
A toddler died on a property on Moss Rd, Barnawatha Nth near the Victoria-NSW border. Picture: Google Maps

"The boy was trapped underneath the ATV before witnesses freed him and performed CPR.

"Sadly, the boy died at the scene."

The driver of the ATV is assisting police with their enquiries.

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives, who are based in Melbourne, are en-route to the property where the fatal accident occurred.

Originally published as Toddler quad bike death Christmas Day

death quad bike

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST LOOK: Stanthorpe’s Kmart store revealed

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: Stanthorpe’s Kmart store revealed

        News The changeover from Target inches closer to completion as the company details more about the new layout.

        Those we lost on Southern Downs roads in 2020

        Premium Content Those we lost on Southern Downs roads in 2020

        News Southern Downs has been gripped by tragedy this year, as road fatalities robbed...

        $111k fines: Huge new penalties for online trolls

        Premium Content $111k fines: Huge new penalties for online trolls

        News Huge new penalties for online trolls under world-first Australian laws