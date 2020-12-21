Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Toddler critical following near drowning

by Kyle Wisniewski
21st Dec 2020 6:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A near drowning on the Gold Coast has resulted in a toddler being rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Paramedics and High Acuity Response Unit went to the scene off SeaWorld Drive to treat the young girl.

She was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital following the incident at 4:55pm today in a serious condition.

The event follows a lifeguard finding the body of Brisbane resident Alvin Prasad on Mermaid Beach about 9.15am this morning after he went missing during a moonlit swim at Surfers Paradise early on Sunday morning.

kyle.wisniewski@news.com.au


Originally published as Toddler critical following near drowning

More Stories

editors picks near-drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dear reader, I got through this year thanks to you

        Premium Content Dear reader, I got through this year thanks to you

        News I want to thank you for sticking with us. Online readership and subscriptions surged as locals saw how hard our team worked to provide an upgraded service.

        Mum fined $6K+ for ‘spectacular’ string of drug crimes

        Premium Content Mum fined $6K+ for ‘spectacular’ string of drug crimes

        News The Applethorpe woman drove with meth and marijuana in system before leading police...

        FIRST CLASS: Luxury camping hotspot to hit Southern Downs

        Premium Content FIRST CLASS: Luxury camping hotspot to hit Southern Downs

        News The potential unique ‘glamping’ venture will focus on eco-tourism and the area’s...

        State’s top ATAR achievers revealed

        Premium Content State’s top ATAR achievers revealed

        Education Thirty Qld students received top result as ATAR results released