TO YOUR DOOR: The best Southern Downs produce delivery

WHILE restrictions are easing, it’s understandable if going out to the shops is still a point of anxiety for many Southern Downs residents.

Luckily, contactless delivery has never been more readily available, and with major food delivery boxes recording a 23 per-cent rise in subscriptions, why not have a go yourself, albeit somewhere closer to home?

Our foodbowl offers an endless range of fresh meat, fruit and vegetables and many farmers now offer online sales, to-your-door delivery and options for every type of eater.

Here are some to try out now:

Echo Valley Farms

The Goomburra family farm runs on a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) model, meaning that customers can commit to a share or subscription in the farm for a period of 12 months, encouraging greater consumer involvement, from the paddock to the plate.

They also have plenty of dietary-specific options for their produce boxes, such as keto boxes, happy farmer veggies boxes, beef only boxes and more.

Ordering opens each Sunday at 6pm and closes on Tuesday at 11:59pm.

Prices range between $42—100.

For more information, head to echovalley.com.au/buy-online

Freestone Valley Family Farms

THE organic poultry farm is all about letting their hens roam.

While the family farm is best known for its eggs, the Freestone family have also branched out into organic produce boxes which contain a range of seasonally scrumptious and spray-free fruit and veggies.

The store is open to take orders every Thursday from 7pm until Sunday at noon, and goodies are delivered on Thursdays between 11am — 3pm.

Prices range from $60—90.

For more information, head to freestonevalleyfarms.com.au/store/

Gleneden Family Farm

ANOTHER CSA endeavour to support, the Maryvale farm is best known for its beef but is now offering fruit and vegetables as a treat to its subscribers.

To join the Gleneden Family Farm’s CSA subscription list, call 0429 137 224.

Eggcettera

THE Talgai farm specialises in ethical consumption and serves up some delicious produce across Queensland every Friday.

If you’re not quite ready to head back into the butchers, try your luck at some of their mouth-watering cuts of lamb, beef and more.

Minimum purchase is $65.00.

For more information, head to eggcettera.com/shop

Mallow Farms

NOW that it’s getting colder, it’s the perfect time for some lamb chops or Sunday roast, and this Granite Belt producer has you covered.

Certified organic store Mallow Farms focuses on biological farming principles with an emphasis on excellent soil health and nutrient value.

Popular boxes include their gourmet and whole lamb box.

They offer direct delivery to Granite Belt residents as well as pick-up options.

Prices range from $152—310.

For more information, head to http://www.mallow.net.au/order

Possum Lane

IF YOU’RE looking for fresh produce boxes with a twist, this Stanthorpe farm has the answer.

The only commercial grower of hops in Queensland also makes a tasty side hustle through their fully off-grid solar powered hydroponic vegetables.

Selling at the Stanthorpe Farmers Market, the farm also has a limited number of spray free vegetable boxes available once a week so get in quick.

For more information, head to https://www.possumlane.com.au/vegetables

Carabeen Beef

THIS boutique cattle property in the Border Ranges prides itself on their Bazadais and Angus stud that is one to beat.

Meat comes sealed in cryovac packaging and they have free delivery to the Stanthorpe and Warwick area.

Offering a range of cuts, from rump to brisket, the choice really is endless.

For more information, head to https://www.carabeenbeef.com.au/beef/orders