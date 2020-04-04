To Amiens with love: Governor sends special message

AFTER two years of meticulous planning, Amiens State School centenary celebrations were put on ice.

The event, originally set for March 28, was postponed to an as yet undecided date due to coronavirus concerns.

Governor of Queensland, Paul de Jersey, who was due to be a special guest, said he was disappointed at not being able to attend.

Instead, he has sent a message of support to the Amiens community.

“I was due to visit the wonderful little community of Amiens, population 293,” Governor de Jersey said.

“This was to be a very important day for the people of the district.

“Every school student learns about Gallipoli and its role in the creation of our national identity.

“But little is widely known about the part returning soldier settlers played in the shaping of our nation or in creating communities like Amiens, which was visited by the Prince of Wales a century ago in 1920 as part of the Pikedale soldier settlement.

“In an odd twist of fate, a century ago, as the foundations of Amiens were made, another pandemic had been sweeping the world and Australia was not immune.

“In fact just as my visit was disrupted by coronavirus, the Spanish flu delayed the Prince of Wales on his voyage to Amiens.

“Although, he eventually arrived in 1920,” he said.

Event organisers for the centenary celebrations have said they hope Governor de Jersey will attend the rescheduled date.

“To staff and students of Amiens State School, to the Amiens History Association and everyone in the district, you should be extremely proud of your very special community,’ he said.