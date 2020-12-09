Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
POPULAR MAN: Santa making his special pit stop at the Stanthorpe Carols, set to return this year.
POPULAR MAN: Santa making his special pit stop at the Stanthorpe Carols, set to return this year.
News

‘TIS THE SEASON: Every end-of-year Stanthorpe event

Tessa Flemming
9th Dec 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WINE, great food and company — there’s no better place to spend the silly season than in the Granite Belt, especially with this jam-packed events calendar.

While the Stanthorpe Beats and Eats have been cancelled for another year, there’s still plenty you can catch before January rolls around.

Here are the top finds:

CHAMBER CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION

After a year of business hardships, Stanthorpe and Granite Belt Chamber of Commerce are celebrating in style with this Little Larder lunch.

The day will also celebrate the launch of the new Chamber website.

To book tickets, head here.

COST: $15—35

WHEN: Tomorrow, 6—9pm
WHERE: The Little Larder Stanthorpe, 19 Railway St

STANTHORPE CHRISTMAS CAROLS

Rock along to Jingle Bells or Silent Night with a family favourite, Carols in the Park.
Almost canned due to coronavirus, the Southern Downs Regional Council event is back with a bang this weekend.

COST: Free entry

WHEN: Friday, from 6.30pm

WHERE: Weeroona Park

FAMILY FUN DAY

Head down and check what’s on show at the Granite Belt’s famous Christmas farm.

From meeting Santa, to picking out a tree, to playing with Santa’s helpers, families have endless opportunities for festive fun with this day out.

No bookings needed.

COST: Free entry

WHEN: Saturday, 10am — 2pm

WHERE: Granite Belt Christmas Farm, 321 Aerodrome Rd

CHRISTMAS MARKET

The Alpaca Arts Collective will be showing off its artists’ wares this weekend.
For a handmade stocking filler, go check out what is in stock.

COST: Free entry, bring spending money

WHEN: Saturday, 8am — 3pm

WHERE: 117 Granite Belt Dr, The Summit

MARKETS IN THE MOUNTAINS

Still needing to buy the perfect gift for that special someone? Lucky for you there are two upcoming December Markets in the Mountains events, perfect for a crafty find.

Featuring artisans and more from across the Granite Belt, this a must for all ages.

COST: Free entry

WHEN: December 13 and 20, 8am — noon

WHERE: Stanthorpe Showgrounds, 8 High St

GOURMET LUNCH ‘NIPS & NOSH’

A food and wine pairing experience, this is the perfect option for a more refined end of year celebration.

The beautiful five-course menu will be prepared by an international chef paired with five Heritage Estate Wines.

For more information, head here.

COST: $33

WHEN: December 18, 11am or December 20, 4pm

WHERE: Heritage Estate Winery, 747 Granite Belt Dr

Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WINNER REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s best teacher crowned

        Premium Content WINNER REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s best teacher crowned

        News The final votes are in, and now it’s time to find out who has taken out the title of your favourite.

        Public service cut by $352m, but millions more still to go

        Premium Content Public service cut by $352m, but millions more still to go

        Politics Queensland Government to cut another $398m from departments

        Qld road death toll rises to highest in years

        Premium Content Qld road death toll rises to highest in years

        News Parents plea as road toll mounts to highest in years

        Interactive search: How your school rates for suspensions

        Premium Content Interactive search: How your school rates for suspensions

        Education Qld state schools hand out over 370,000 suspensions over five years