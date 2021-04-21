‘Time to die’: Neighbour’s alleged threat to kids

A TROUBLED man who has previously told police he wants to "cut up and eat women" has been refused bail after allegedly threatening to kill children he was living next door to.

The 25-year-old man with diagnosed mental illness, who is under the care of the Public Guardian, was arrested after the children's father called police.

The man is charged with unlawfully stalking the family in Redbank Plains on Sunday, April 4, and on Saturday April 10.

Police prosecutor Jack Scott lodged an official bail objection when the man went before Ipswich Magistrates Court Tuesday afternoon, appearing via video-link from the watch-house.

Legal Aid lawyer Allana Davie made the bail application on the man's behalf.

Mr Scott said the man's concerning history meant the application required very serious consideration as he posed an unacceptable risk to the safety of others.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess noted that the man was on a suspended jail sentence from November for going armed in an incident where he held a knife against the stomach of a woman who was 30 weeks pregnant.

Mr Scott said the man came to the side of the adjoining house yard in Redbank Plains on April 4 and allegedly called out "where are you kids … are you ready to die".

Then on April 10 the father was in the yard with his four children when he saw the man at the window, allegedly yelling "where are you kids at number four. Come out it's time to die".

Mr Scott said the man has been diagnosed with a severe intellectual disability along with autism, anxiety, and excessive compulsive disorder.

"He has openly said to police he has urges to sexually assault children, and to cut up and eat women," Mr Scott said in court.

Other reported incidents included the man allegedly trying to grab children in broad daylight, and saying to police he would try to get their firearms.

His official carers had also reported incidents of violence and of a sexual nature.

His parents had been unable to care for him since 2017 due to his high needs and aggressive behaviour.

The court heard he had spent time in a secure mental health unit and when in supervised care at Mitchelton exposed himself to staff while using very strong offensive language, and repeatedly telling one woman that, "he wanted to chop her up to see what she tastes like".

Mr Scott said when police were called the man lunged at officers and tried to get their firearms, telling officers to shoot him.

In another incident he assaulted a male nurse at Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, trying to strangle him.

In another incident he is alleged to have attacked a female nurse despite two security officers being present.

The security officers had to wrestle and restrain him.

In another previous incident, he absconded from a secure mental health unit at Wacol and entered the Wacol RSPCA building where he assaulted staff and punched a motor vehicle before rushing towards police officers.

Ms Sturgess said his record showed a sexual assault in August 2019, and a serious assault in March 2019.

In seeking bail, Ms Davie acknowledged his "complex mental health conditions", and that the alleged threats made against children were serious.

Ms Davie said she had been advised by the office of the Public Guardian it could obtain "more robust" transition accommodation for the man elsewhere until finding him specialised disability housing.

"It is a question of can his mental health be managed and he is released back into the community," she said.

"It is really a difficult question for people who suffer these conditions whether they are managed by the services who are supposed to manage them."

Ms Sturgess said the accused was an unacceptable risk to the public without the appropriate care.

She refused bail, saying she had to consider the protection of the community.

She said she would reconsider the application if the risk could be managed through more appropriate care.

The man was remanded in custody with his matter to be mentioned on May 12.