Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Marlion Pickett of the Tigers. Picture: AAP
Marlion Pickett of the Tigers. Picture: AAP
AFL

Tigers star Pickett to tell all in new book

by Fiona Byrne
7th Jun 2020 2:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Richmond premiership star Marlion Pickett will tell the story behind his Grand Final fairytale, having signed a book deal for his life story.

Pickett became headline news last year when he made his AFL debut for Richmond in the

Marlion Pickett in action for the Tigers. Picture: Getty Images
Marlion Pickett in action for the Tigers. Picture: Getty Images

Grand Final six days after being best on ground in the club's VFL Grand Final win.

For Pickett, a father of four, that week of glory had been years in the making as he suffered injuries, a tragic death in the family and rebuilt his life after time in jail.

"I couldn't change my past but I could change me.

"Family is the most important thing to me, and football gave me a second family," said Pickett.

The book, titled Belief, will be released by Simon & Schuster in November.

fiona.byrne@news.com.au

Originally published as Tigers star Pickett to tell all in new book

More Stories

afl afl grand final 2019 book launch marlion pickett richmond

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Water rates cash grab could hurt Southern Downs residents

        premium_icon Water rates cash grab could hurt Southern Downs residents

        News A 3.5 per cent increase is set to go ahead, regardless of financial effects of coronavirus.

        GREAT SHOT: Club to receive funding for new courts

        premium_icon GREAT SHOT: Club to receive funding for new courts

        News The clubs members have welcomed funding with open arms.

        COUNCIL UPDATE: Five things we learned from SDRC this week

        premium_icon COUNCIL UPDATE: Five things we learned from SDRC this week

        Council News Everything you need to know about what’s been happening in council chambers.

        ‘Some potential’: Mixed response over housing package

        premium_icon ‘Some potential’: Mixed response over housing package

        News The latest cash boost announced to stimulate the building industry has received...