Tiffany Trump’s uncertain fate

As Donald Trump nears the end of his presidency it seems his children will soon need to contemplate life outside his White House orbit.

His oldest children, Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka and Eric, have lots of options for the future, having all worked in the Trump Organisation, appeared alongside their father on The Apprentice and acted as advisers during his presidential bids.

There's even speculation that Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr could make their own bids for president in 2024.

But Mr Trump's youngest daughter Tiffany Trump has arguably the most difficult path ahead of her as she tries to kickstart a career.

The 27-year-old finished law school at Georgetown University this year, something she spoke about during her address to the Republican National Convention in August.

"Like so many students across the world I graduated from law school during the pandemic," she said. "Our generation is unified in the facing the future in uncertain times."

While the path of a former President's daughter is unlikely to be as difficult as her fellow alumni, Tiffany has struggled to be taken seriously next to her older, more accomplished siblings, particularly her sister Ivanka Trump.

Certainly, four years ago, Tiffany was more known for being one of the "Rich Kids of Instagram", also dubbed the "snap pack", than for her achievements.

She associated with other wealthy young people and those with famous parents or grandparents, such as Kyra Kennedy, a member of the Kennedy family; Gaïa Jacquet-Matisse whose great-great grandfather was the painter Henri Matisse; Ezra J William, the son of an Indonesian real estate mogul; and EJ Johnson, the son of basketballer Magic Johnson.

SHE'S NOT LIKE THE OTHER TRUMP KIDS

Tiffany, named after the famous jewellery store, was not raised like the other Trump children in New York. She spent most of her childhood in California with her mother Marla Maples, who was a former actress and Mr Trump's short-lived second wife.

The President's older children were born of his first marriage to former model and businesswoman Ivanka Trump, and he also has a younger son Barron with his third wife and current First Lady Melania Trump.

Like many of the President's other children, Tiffany attended the University of Pennsylvania, which Mr Trump also attended, and studied sociology before enrolling in law at Georgetown in Washington.

While she was at university she released a song called Like a Bird in 2011.

"I just want serenity … while living it up," she sings.

She later told The Oprah Winfrey Show that she was evaluating whether to take her music career "to the next level as a professional".

Next Tiffany set her sights on Vogue, following in the footsteps of Ivanka, who already had been featured in the magazine and had her own line of clothes, handbags, shoes and accessories.

She worked as an intern for Vogue in 2015 and reportedly had lunch with editor Anna Wintour.

Ahead of her father's successful bid to be the Republican's presidential candidate, Tiffany made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week, modelling designs of her friend, designer Andrew Warren, who is the grandson of designer David Warren.

But by the next year, her dad had become US President and Tiffany appeared to settle into her law degree at Georgetown, although she still appeared to be mixing with her famous friends, reportedly meeting boyfriend Michael Boulos while partying with actress Lindsay Lohan during a 2018 vacation in Greece.

Mr Boulos grew up in Nigeria and is a billionaire heir and business executive, whose family owns Boulos Enterprises and SCOA Nigeria, which trades in vehicles, equipment, retail and construction in Nigeria.

Unlike the other women in the Trump family, Tiffany has struggled to stay in the limelight and throughout her father's presidency she has had to suffer through cruel jokes about being the forgotten Trump child.

In 2019, a former White House aide Madeleine Westerhout released a memoir discussing how she revealed to reporters during a tipsy off-the-record dinner that the President thought Tiffany was overweight and didn't like being photographed with her.

However, in the last couple of years Tiffany seems to have turned her image around, going from party girl to Republican Party poster child, and swapping her short skirts for pant suits.

Her transformation already seems to have got the tick of approval from one Republican congressman, who was criticised for his "creepy" response.

RELATED: Should Donald Trump concede? Have your say in our online poll

OTHERS FASCINATED BY HER

It will be interesting to see if Tiffany pursues a role in the legal profession and her interest in areas like criminal justice reform, or remains on the sidelines of her father's political career.

In 2016, Tiffany finished her sociology thesis on the topic: "Incarceration in the US and The International Bill of Human Rights".

According to her thesis adviser, sociology professor Hocine Fetni at the University of Pennsylvannia, it showed how race and class exposed the civil rights violations within the US incarceration system.

"(Tiffany) found that yes, the US has a great system and all that, but if you are a minority or are really economically disadvantaged, then you're really going to have less of a chance of really having your rights respected just as a human being and as a US citizen," Prof Fetni told the The Daily Pennsylvanian.

Prof Fetni said Tiffany was very passionate about protecting human rights and the rule of law - in contrast to her father - and a "very kind person" who worked hard in class.

Tiffany later caused a stir after enrolling in law school at Georgetown, where students were fascinated by her.

"I'm in a WhatsApp group chat, and we all share our Tiffany sightings," one student told The Washington Post. "She gets gossiped about - what she's wearing, that kind of thing."

RELATED: What Donald Trump's lawsuit says

Other students were keen to debate with Tiffany about her father's policies but do not appear to have been successful in getting in touch with her.

Georgetown is known for having liberal-leaning professors and students, and Tiffany was in the audience during a 2017 lecture by feminist icon Supreme Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

In a tweet following the justice's death this year, Tiffany said she was honoured to attend the lecture and described the Bader Ginsburg as a "pioneer for women and gender equality".

In her final years at Georgetown University, she spent a summer working as a research assistant for Professor Shon Hopwood, a former bank robber who helped enact a major federal criminal reform bill, along with celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, this year.

Prof Hopwood reportedly worked with Ivanka's husband Jared Kushner on the reform and attended one of Mr Trump's White House events to celebrate the achievement earlier this year.

MYSTERY OVER HER POLITICAL VIEWS

Some have guessed at Tiffany's political leanings, pointing out that she posted photos of herself hanging out with friends at a LGBTQ Pride parade in New York, and that she liked a pro-gun control post on Instagram.

She appeared to avoid political discussions during her time at Georgetown but her speech at the Republican Convention after her graduation this year, appears to show she has embraced many of her father's political views and his suspicion of the media.

"People must recognise that our thoughts, our opinions, and even the choice of who we are voting for May and are being manipulated and visibly coerced by the media and tech giants," she said in her speech.

"If you tune into the media, you get one biased opinion or another and what you share. If it does not fit into the narrative that they seek to promote, then it is either ignored or deemed a lie.

"Regardless of the truth, his manipulation of what information we receive impedes our freedoms rather than allowing Americans the right to form our own beliefs."

Tiffany said her father was the only person to challenge the establishment, the entrenched bureaucracy, Big Pharma and media monopolies, to ensure that Americans' constitutional freedoms were upheld, and that justice and truth prevailed.

"We believe in equality of opportunity. We believe in freedom of thought and expression," she said.

"We believe in school choice, because a child's zip code in America should not determine their future. We believe in freedom of religion for all faiths, and we believe in the American spirit.

"Because in America your life is yours to chart. So if you're hearing these things, and thinking to yourself, that is the kind of country that I want to live in. Well, whether you realise it or not, you are a Trump supporter."

Her words were in stark contrast to her previous speech in 2016 which stuck to more personal thoughts about her father.

"He's always helped me be the best version of myself by encouragement and by example, he motivates me to work my hardest, and to always stay true to who I am and what I believe," she said.

"That's what he does, he draws out the talent and driving people so that they can achieve their full potential. That's a great quality to have in a father, and better yet, in the President of the United States."

Tiffany described Mr Trump as a "natural born encourager".

"I always look forward to introducing him to my friends, especially the ones with preconceived notions because they need a man with natural charm and no facade in person," she said.

"My father is so friendly, so considerate, so funny. And so real. My friends walk away with a glimpse of all that he is and all that he means to me of the strong, protective, kind, endearing man I am so proud to call my father."

It's unclear yet what Mr Trump will be encouraging his youngest daughter to do next, or whether she will have a role to play in the Trump family's future political and business ambitions.

Whether she will also able to carve her own identity separate from her family remains to be seen.

Originally published as Tiffany Trump's uncertain fate