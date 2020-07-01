Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
GLIMMER OF HOPE; There’s hope for Stanthorpe footballers chomping at the bit to play with officials set to meet tonight to rediscuss the season outlook.
GLIMMER OF HOPE; There’s hope for Stanthorpe footballers chomping at the bit to play with officials set to meet tonight to rediscuss the season outlook.
Sport

Thunder coaches eye off future Stanthorpe stars

Emily Clooney
1st Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: Stanthorpe’s budding footballers have been given an opportunity to put their skills to the test at a two-day camp run by South West Queensland Thunder coaches.

The camp, held in conjunction with Football Stanthorpe, was highly sought after by coaches to give junior players an opportunity to train during 2020.

Football Stanthorpe president Cameron Gow said the organisation were merely required to facilitate the camp that was almost at full capacity.

“Getting the kids out there and having a bit of fun is fantastic,” he said.

“I know Inter Club may have had up to 15 kids go along.

“I’m only guess but there might have been 40 or 50 kids there. When I was down there on Monday, it looked like there was nearly a full contingent in each spot.

“The feedback I’ve got from the organisers is they’re extremely happy with the result.”

The nine-hour clinic was targeted at players aged six to 16 to develop skills, run drills and work on technique.

Gow said Football Stanthorpe officials would meet tonight to rediscuss the outcome of the 2020 season, following further relaxation of coronavirus restrictions across the state.

“The resolution that Football Stanthorpe moved was in relation to the normal competitive season, that’s the bit we didn’t think we’d be able to successfully run or contest,” he said.

“The feedback we got from the clubs was that some of them wouldn’t be able to field full teams.

“There will be some kind of football that will happen this year.

“It might be competitive and we might get some sponsorship but we’re hoping to get some headway tonight.”

Junior footballers from across the region were happy to participate in the two-day football camp with South West Queensland Thunder coaches.
Junior footballers from across the region were happy to participate in the two-day football camp with South West Queensland Thunder coaches.
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BOOKINGS GALORE: Tourists flock to Granite Belt

        premium_icon BOOKINGS GALORE: Tourists flock to Granite Belt

        News ‘It’s like everyone got out of jail’: Stanthorpe motel owners relish high booking rates.

        Cozy Christmas tales told over region’s finest wine

        premium_icon Cozy Christmas tales told over region’s finest wine

        News Christmas doesn’t just happen once a year for Heritage Estate Wines, who are set to...

        GHOST HUNTING: Spine-tingling stories from the Downs

        premium_icon GHOST HUNTING: Spine-tingling stories from the Downs

        News A comprehensive guide to the region’s most haunted hot spots … if you dare!

        Council to increase involvement in Emu Swamp

        premium_icon Council to increase involvement in Emu Swamp

        News The decision will provide Granite Belt Irrigation Project with a...