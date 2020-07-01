Thunder coaches eye off future Stanthorpe stars

GLIMMER OF HOPE; There’s hope for Stanthorpe footballers chomping at the bit to play with officials set to meet tonight to rediscuss the season outlook.

FOOTBALL: Stanthorpe’s budding footballers have been given an opportunity to put their skills to the test at a two-day camp run by South West Queensland Thunder coaches.

The camp, held in conjunction with Football Stanthorpe, was highly sought after by coaches to give junior players an opportunity to train during 2020.

Football Stanthorpe president Cameron Gow said the organisation were merely required to facilitate the camp that was almost at full capacity.

“Getting the kids out there and having a bit of fun is fantastic,” he said.

“I know Inter Club may have had up to 15 kids go along.

“I’m only guess but there might have been 40 or 50 kids there. When I was down there on Monday, it looked like there was nearly a full contingent in each spot.

“The feedback I’ve got from the organisers is they’re extremely happy with the result.”

The nine-hour clinic was targeted at players aged six to 16 to develop skills, run drills and work on technique.

Gow said Football Stanthorpe officials would meet tonight to rediscuss the outcome of the 2020 season, following further relaxation of coronavirus restrictions across the state.

“The resolution that Football Stanthorpe moved was in relation to the normal competitive season, that’s the bit we didn’t think we’d be able to successfully run or contest,” he said.

“The feedback we got from the clubs was that some of them wouldn’t be able to field full teams.

“There will be some kind of football that will happen this year.

“It might be competitive and we might get some sponsorship but we’re hoping to get some headway tonight.”