Thrills and spills guaranteed when bucking bulls hit Airlie

PBR Australia is bringing bucking bulls to Airlie Beach for the first time this Saturday. Photo: PBR Australia

PBR Australia is bringing bucking bulls to Airlie Beach for the first time this Saturday. Photo: PBR Australia

FOR the first time, PBR Australia will bring bucking bulls to Airlie Beach for an event that promises to be full of thrills and spills.

The PBR Airlie Beach Invitational is a double-header and will be part of the nation’s elite Monster Energy Tour.

It’ll be held at Whitsunday Sportspark on Saturday and involves two events – one starting at 1pm and the other at 6pm.

Former Rookie of the Year Lane Mellers, who won the title in 2018, will travel to Airlie Beach from his home in Rockhampton for the event.

He said it would feature the best bulls in Queensland and the best bull riders from across the country.

“It’ll be action packed, there’ll be thrills and spills and good bull rides,” he said.

More stories:

48-unit plan rounds Port of Airlie hotels to three

‘Really surreal’: Bowen’s own to make State of Origin debut

New gallery highlights hidden gems of the Whitsundays

Mellers started bull riding when he was 10 and now at 21, he still adores the sport that allows him to “ride the unrideable”.

“I love the adrenaline and doing not what every person can do,” he said.

“I’ve done some big events in the States and Canada.

“But I love Australia, there’s no place like home and an Aussie crowd, they get behind ya.”

His aim on Saturday is simple.

“Ride all four bulls and come out victorious and get more points towards the Australian title,” he said.

The double-header will also serve as the final regular season tour stops before the 2020 PBR Australia Monster Energy Tour grand finals on November 20 and 21 in Townsville, when the 2020 PBR Australia Champion will be crowned.

This year’s season features one of the tightest national title races in league history.

First placed Lachlan Richardson from Gresford, New South Wales, and number two Aaron Kleier from Clermont, Queensland, are locked in a feverish battle atop the standings, separated by a mere 102.5 points.

Tickets for Saturday’s invitational are on sale now for $48. Buy them here.

The invitational will abide by a series of health standards and protocols created in consultation with the Whitsunday Regional Council and guided by the Queensland Government industry framework for safe events during COVID-19.