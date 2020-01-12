Three's the charm for Amanda Spratt

As omens go, it's a pretty good one.

Amanda Spratt has started the year she hopes will end with her first Olympic gold round her neck with her third success at the Australian road cycling championships.

The Penrith cycling club rider from Springwood heaped praise on her teammates after winning the Australian road race crown in Ballarat.

Amanda Spratt winning the Australian road cycling championships. Pic: Con Chronis

"It's just as special, if not more special (the third time around). I owe my team this one, they rode incredibly well, you saw how much work Grace Brown did in that break,'' said the Mitchelton Scott rider.

"It's unusual for us, but I did come in here as the sole leader. That comes with a lot of pressure but I'm just so grateful to the team for giving me the opportunity and that I could pull it off for them.''

Amanda Spratt racing the recent Bay Crits in Geelong. Pic: Stephen Harman

Spratt, 32, managed to outsprint Justine Barrow at the end of a course involving nine laps of a 11.6km with her teammate Brown rewarded for her efforts with the final place on the podium.

The victory is also a morale boost for the champion cyclist who is also chasing a fourth win overall in the annual Women's Tour Down Under in Adelaide.

A recent spate of top form and a course which suits her riding strengths has Spratt already earmarked as one of the favourites for success in the women's road race at the Tokyo Olympics.

No Australian has won the gold medal in the road race since Queenslander Sara Carrigan back in 2004 at the Athens Games.