BEACH RESCUE: A woman was airlifted by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, after a 4WD rollover occurred on a beach.
News

Woman flown to hospital after 4WD beach rollover

Rhylea Millar
17th May 2020 4:20 PM
A WOMAN has been flown to hospital after she was involved in accident on a beach, near Bundaberg.

 

The incident occurred on Sunday morning, about 10.30am, when the woman sustained injuries in a 4WD rollover.

When the 4WD was travelling along the shoreline, it started to fishtail in the wet sand, before flipping and landing on the roof of the vehicle.

 

Three passengers including the woman and two young children were seated in the vehicle at the time.

The rescue helicopter, as well as crews from QAS, QPS and QFES responded to the scene, at a beach southeast of Bundaberg.

First responders were able to successfully release all three passengers from the vehicle, shortly after the incident occurred.

 

QAS assessed the two child passengers, before transporting them to hospital.

The female driver was treated by paramedics from the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue and QAS, for suspected spinal injuries.

She was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

