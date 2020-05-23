Three new cases as NSW nears half a million tests

NSW has recorded three new cases of COVID-19 overnight as the state continues to ease restrictions.

NSW has recorded an additional three COVID-19 cases since 8pm last night after almost 9000 people came forward to be tested.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the state continued "to do quite well" but urged more people to come forward to be tested.

"That is absolutely essential as we move forward and as we try to relax the restrictions that we have lived under for the past two months, it is crucial, absolutely crucial," Mr Hazzard said.

"Don't be fearful of coming forward and being tested. You are keeping yourself, you are keeping a family, you're keeping your community safe, and also, the chances are that your test is going to be negative."

A total of 411,618 people have now been tested in NSW, he said, and as the state freed up more restrictions, more testing was critical.

"We need to track and know precisely where this virus is among our community, in order to keep us all safe.

He also warned young people who might be asymptomatic or who might have mild symptoms not to be complacent.

"In the age bracket 20-29, of the total of 3086 cases, there have been 652,

652, just in that 20-29 age bracket," he said.

One in five people who have tested positive, have been in that 20-29 age bracket.

"Indeed if you look at the next age bracket, which is 30-39, by the time you put those together it is 38 per cent - so almost 40 per cent of all cases are in that younger age bracket."

It follows Friday's announcement that in NSW, up to 50 people will be able to dine in restaurants, pubs and cafes from June 1 - well above the limits in other states and territories.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the "big and critical" step would begin from June 1, but strict rules would be in place for venues.

Venues will still have to allow at least four square metres of space per person. Additionally, bookings of more than 10 will be banned, and patrons won't be allowed to stand.

Currently, dining venues can only have a maximum of 10 patrons if they maintain social distancing. That includes alcohol table service with meals at NSW pubs and clubs.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said gyms, yoga studios, and beauticians could also be back in business in the coming month or so.

When asked for a timeline of when gyms would be able to reopen, Mr Barilaro said the government was "working on that plan as we speak".

