Three month review: Mayor reflects on job to date

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi with wife Sharon at their Stanthorpe property.

TIME flies when you’re having fun.

It’s been three months since Vic Pennisi was ushered in as Southern Downs mayor and while it has been exhaustive, Cr Pennisi has enjoyed every minute of it.

Looking back on his first quarter-year in the top job, he’s pleased with how things are progressing.

“I was very calm leading up to the election and I’m calm still,” he said.

“I’m sure the 22,000 people sitting on my ‘review panel’ will tell me soon enough if there’s issues.

“My door is still open to them. I talk to the community every day and talk to the people in the streets every day

“I know going forward we’ll continue to deliver what is expected of us.

“I’m really warming to the position.”

Cr Pennisi ran on a platform of experience and transparency.

He’d spent 16 years on council and while that was sufficient preparation, the task of mayor is a different beast.

“Unless you’ve been the mayor I don’t think you really realise what goes on in this office.”

The new councillors have gelled and Cr Pennisi is looking forward to getting through policy changes, budget delivery and moving on from the nitty gritty and delivering on projects.

“The big ticket items haven’t changed and they’re roads, rubbish and water.

“The biggest challenges for council, all councils, is infrastructure.

“We have one billion dollars in infrastructure. We have about $500 million of that underground that nobody sees.

“We have a rating base that’s stagnant and an asset management plan that is scary.

“We need to provide water independence for our communities and we have to get a handle on our ageing infrastructure, our sewage works and our underground mains because that’s what we do and what we’re supposed to do.

“Problems are solutions in disguise.

“Together as a community we will face these challenges and overcome these challenges.”

He barely has time to breathe and sleep is a luxury but Cr Pennisi believes he’s finding his feet.

“I look forward to going to work in the mornings. I look forward to working with the organisation.

“You’ve got to adapt to the changes very quickly.

“I think I’m getting used to the style of the organisation and they’re getting used to mine,” he said.