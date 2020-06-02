Menu
Emergency services on the scene of a house fire at Vineyard St One Mile on Tuesday morning.
News

Three hurt in house fire

Andrew Korner
, andrew.korner@qt.com.au
2nd Jun 2020 11:45 AM
FOUR people were assessed by paramedics following a house fire this morning.

Fire crews were called to a house on Vineyard St at One Mile about 10.45am.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said five crews found the house still on fire when they arrived.

A search was carried out and all occupants of the home were accounted for.

A QAS spokeswoman said a woman sustained burns to her shoulders, arms and face and was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

An adult male and male child were taken to hospital in a stable condition with smoke inhalation.

A fourth person who was not a resident of the house was assessed but did not require further treatment.

The QFRS spokeswoman said the fire was thought to have been burning in the roof of the home.

Investigations are under way, with police also on scene.

