Three fighting for life after crash

Three people are fighting for their lives after a car crashed in a plantation on the Sunshine Coast.

Paramedics were called to a single-vehicle incident off road adjacent to Johnson Rd in Coochin Ck at around 12.30pm where four had been injured.

A boy in his late teens suffered head and back injuries and was taken in a critical condition to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

A woman in her 20s was also taken to hospital with critical chest and hip injuries.

A girl in her late teens suffered head injuries, also in a critical condition.

Another person was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

