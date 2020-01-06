Three days full of the best folk and ukulele music

Heritage Estate Wines will be holding their Folk and Ukulele festival from Friday, January 17 to Sunday, January 19.

Heritage Estate Wines will be holding their Folk and Ukulele festival from Friday, January 17 to Sunday, January 19.

HERITAGE Estate Wines at Cottonvale are calling for all fireys who are interested in attending the winery’s upcoming folk and ukulele festival.

The festival involves three days full of nothing but the best folk and ukulele music, performances and workshops.

Heritage Estate Wines Titratist, Therese Fenwick said 20 free tickets had been put aside for the first in best dressed fireys as a way to say thank you for their hard work and dedication to the community in 2019.

“Some of the members from the ukulele group are fireys.

“So we thought it would be nice for them to share it with their colleagues,” Ms Fenwick said.

The festival will be held at Heritage Estate Wines on Granite Belt Drive from Friday January 17, to Sunday January 19.

Friday night is free for anyone to go along and join a very casual jam session with marinated steak and kangaroo sausages available from the barbecue.

Saturday afternoon is another opportunity to get up and have a go with the free workshop and open mic session.

Saturday night will see the best renowned folk and ukulele artists take to the stage.

“Tickets are $10,” Ms Fenwick said.

“Artists who will be performing are OHANA from the Central Coast, Accidental Luddites from Canberra, Tina D Tunes from Sydney and local performers Too Much Fun, Lee Williams and Terri Welles,” she said.

“It will be heaps of fun with all the different events going on.”

Ms Fenwick said any fireys or people who were interested in attending the event were to contact Heritage Estate Wines on 4685 2197 or to visit https://heritageestate.wine/uke/ to register.