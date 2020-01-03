Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service 2017
Queensland Ambulance Service 2017
Health

Five children injured riding bikes on rural properties

Ashley Pillhofer
3rd Jan 2020 7:47 AM | Updated: 10:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Five children have been injured riding motorcycles at rural homes in the past two night. 

Queensland Ambulance Service Mackay acting senior operations supervisor Erin Saltmarsh said paramedics had treated the children across Mackay and Rockhampton for bruises and suspected broken bones. 

A male teen injured his ankle after coming off his bike at Clareview about 6pm.

In a separate incident at The Leap, a young girl seriously injured her leg just before 6.30pm. 

Ms Saltmarsh said the girl was injured after colliding with another rider. 

"She sustained a pretty nasty leg fracture," she said. 

After this, a young boy in his early teens injured his arm, shoulder and abdomen coming off a jump at St Lawrence about 7pm. 

All three were taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

A fourth child was taken to Rockhampton Hospital overnight after a motorbike incident and another child was injured on Wednesday night at Crediton in a similar incident.  

Ms Saltmarsh said it was important kids wore protective gear and were well supervised by parents. 

"Broken limbs are a painful way to end the school holidays,"she said. 

"We would much rather see the kids on their bikes having fun rather than on our stretcher. 

"Whether it is a quad bike or a two-wheeler, we ask parents to ensure young riders are well fitted with protective gear and directed away from hazards." 

mackay base hospital motorcycle accident queensland ambuiance service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Committed community member announces his return

        premium_icon Committed community member announces his return

        News Southern Downs committed community member is making a return, announcing his candidacy for the March 2020 local government elections.

        Help in hard times, learning new skills in good company

        Help in hard times, learning new skills in good company

        News A group of women enjoyed a day learning a new patchwork pattern

        Secret revealed: How these ladies are staying motivated in 2020

        premium_icon Secret revealed: How these ladies are staying motivated in...

        News Check out what these women are doing to stay fit and healthy in 2020.

        PHOTOS: Locals chase blues away on New Year’s Day

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Locals chase blues away on New Year’s Day

        News Locals were kicking back among the vines today at the annual Granite Rockin’ Blues...