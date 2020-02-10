Menu
Sunshine Coast Bushfire Appeal at the Banana Bender Pub with Roxenne Young, Mayah Clarke and Karen Clarke enjoying the day. Photo: Warren Lynam.
News

Thousands raised in ‘amazing’ bushfire appeal

Matty Holdsworth
10th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
THE Sunshine Coast's generosity was on full display on Sunday as more than 1000 people flocked to raise money for bushfire victims.

Held at Aussie World in a full day of entertainment, organiser Manfred Lorber was lost for words at the sheer volume of what he created.

He said it was hard to believe the day was only a three-week-old dream.

With an "all-star" line-up of local and Brisbane recording artists performing during the day and into the night like Sarah Woods, Ayla, Apsy Jones and Mason Hope, Mr Lorber was blown away at the turnout.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The Sunshine Coast American Motorcycle Club also provided rides for kids on their spectacular bikes.

"I honestly can't ask for more. Every single person involved has just chipped in and it's been amazing," Mr Lorber said.

He was yet to fully start the fundraising tally but by midafternoon Sunday it had surpassed $5000.

All of the proceeds go to the Society of St Vincent de Paul and the Wildlife Rescue Service.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

