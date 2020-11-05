Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mangoes from a Northern Territory supplier have been recalled after fruit fly larvae was found in a mango in South Australia.
Mangoes from a Northern Territory supplier have been recalled after fruit fly larvae was found in a mango in South Australia.
News

Thousands of mangoes recalled after fruit fly find

by NATASHA EMECK
5th Nov 2020 2:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THOUSANDS of mangoes from a Northern Territory supplier have been recalled after fruit fly larvae was found in a mango in South Australia.

South Australia's Department of Primary Industries and Regions has requested about 2000 trays of mangoes from the affected NT grower be pulled from supermarket shelves to be either fumigated or destroyed.

This includes all produce sent to South Australia since Monday, October 5, from the affected grower.

The outbreak was discovered by a member of the public who quickly notified authorities.

A spokeswoman from NT's Department of Industry they were working with the impacted supplier and SA officials.

"To date the supplier has complied with all national requirements," she said.

"Based on the current information, this is an isolated incident and no further recalls need to be issued.

"The department will continue to monitor the situation."

natasha.emeck@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Thousands of NT mangoes recalled after fruit fly find

food recall fruit fly mangoes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHAT’S ON: Events you can’t miss this weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Events you can’t miss this weekend

        News The Granite Belt will be bustling with activity. Find out how to fill your days here:

        Swag of new businesses boost confidence in Granite Belt

        Premium Content Swag of new businesses boost confidence in Granite Belt

        News One industry insider says after a long battle, the region has finally ‘caught a...

        Tales of Stanthorpe’s haunted houses revealed

        Premium Content Tales of Stanthorpe’s haunted houses revealed

        News MAPPED: Researchers unearth the region’s biggest hot spots for paranormal activity.

        Beauty empire within reach for Granite Belt artist

        Premium Content Beauty empire within reach for Granite Belt artist

        News The launch of a exciting new product has seen this businesswoman’s sales boom...