Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Thousands have gathered in Sydney’s CBD to protest against the federal government’s handling of the bushfire crisis and its stance on climate change.
Thousands have gathered in Sydney’s CBD to protest against the federal government’s handling of the bushfire crisis and its stance on climate change.
Politics

Thousands gather for bushfire and climate rally

10th Jan 2020 6:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PROTESTERS have gathered in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne to protest against the federal government's handling of the bushfire crisis and its stance of climate change.

The rally was organised by Uni Students for Climate Justice and Extinction Rebellion.

The Melbourne event went ahead despite calls from Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and Victoria Police who expressed concern that police would need to be pulled away from bushfires to monitor the large crowds.

Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix
Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix

 

Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix
Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix

The crowd is marching from Town Hall to Parliament House in Sydney, with some chanting "Hey hey, ho ho ScoMo has go to go".

The protest is calling for more action on climate change, more funds for firefighters and for Prime Minister Scott Morrison to be sacked.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews called for protesters to be mindful of the state's police resources.

"When resources are exhausted, we'd ask that those resources are not diverted," he said.

"Perhaps there are other times to make your point."

Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix
Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix

 

Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix
Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix
Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix
Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix
Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix
Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix
bushfires climate protest scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mitchell Shield game a ‘must-win’ for Warwick

        premium_icon Mitchell Shield game a ‘must-win’ for Warwick

        News A COMPETITIVE match could be make or break Warwick’s chances against the local ‘team to beat’.

        Salon offers free cuts for great cause

        premium_icon Salon offers free cuts for great cause

        News A Stanthorpe salon is donating their time to cut all school-aged children's hair...

        Life coach proves just how effective hypnosis is

        premium_icon Life coach proves just how effective hypnosis is

        News New qualification provides opportunity for further mental help.

        Putting the ‘fun’ in fundraiser

        premium_icon Putting the ‘fun’ in fundraiser

        News Stanthorpe Cricket Association’s only fundraiser for the year is back and better...