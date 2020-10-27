Menu
Mango Festival
Thousands flock to ‘drawcard’ Mango Madness Festival

by Thomas Morgan
27th Oct 2020 7:33 AM
MANGO madness didn't only grip 4000 Territorians on Sunday but also turned heads across the country.

It's led Mango Madness Festival organiser Natalie Bell to already declare she's looking forward to a second helping in 2021.

"It was a big day," Ms Bell said.

 

"This is really looking to be a festival that draws people to the Territory, where people come and say 'yeah I'll go to the Mango Madness Festival, then we'll go check out Litchfield and Kakadu and all the rest'," she said.

News organisations in Perth and the Gold Coast reportedly took notice of the inaugural Mango Madness Festival, boding well for the event's future.

Ms Bell thanked the 130 volunteers as well as mango growers, who donated 10 tonnes of produce to local eateries to promote dishes based around the fruit.

She said preliminary headcounts showed just under 4000 people came along on Sunday to celebrate all things mango, which coincides with the beginning of the fruit's annual harvest.

 

Burning Circus mango giants Trinket and Chilli entertain the crowd. Picture Katrina Bridgeford.
Burning Circus mango giants Trinket and Chilli entertain the crowd. Picture Katrina Bridgeford.

 

Among popular attractions were face painting and mango cocktail making demonstrations.

Ms Bell said the 2021 festival would build on the lessons learned this year.

"The cooking demonstrations and cocktail demonstrations were really popular," she said.

"The kids area - the ladies couldn't make enough balloons or paint enough faces quick enough."

Originally published as Thousands flock to 'drawcard' Mango Madness Festival

