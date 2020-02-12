Amazing transformation: Parts of region unrecognisable

LET IT POUR: What a difference a couple days of rain can make. A few weeks ago the weir at Murphy's Gully Rd, Ballandean was close to bone dry. This is how it looks on Wednesday morning. The crossing just up the road has also been flooded over. Picture: Jenny Hillman

LET IT POUR: What a difference a couple days of rain can make. A few weeks ago the weir at Murphy's Gully Rd, Ballandean was close to bone dry. This is how it looks on Wednesday morning. The crossing just up the road has also been flooded over. Picture: Jenny Hillman

SECTIONS of the Severn River are unrecognisable after some decent downpours over the past week.

The weir at Murphy's Gully Rd is gushing and crossings along Bents Rd at Ballandean are overflowing.

Bents Rd resident Jenny Hillman can barely believe the turnaround.

"I went to a camera club meeting last night (Tuesday) and went around the back way because I thought there might be a bit of water over the road at some of the crossings," Mrs Hillman said.

"I went over Accommodation Creek on Sunday too on Sundown Rd and it was really roaring and close to going over the road.

"I have a photo from December 1 of the bit of river behind our house and it was almost bone dry.

"We were on our absolute last tank of water we could pump out of it," she said.

'Second crossing' along Bents Rd, Ballandean. Picture: Jenny Hillman

By mid-January it'd just started to run Ms Hillman said.

She thought it'd take significantly more for it to get the state it's reached now.

"I really thought it would take 20 inches to make it run again but I think we'd had four inches over a couple days."

Australia Day long weekend the weir at Murphy's Gully Rd had minimal water in it, but now, there's a strong torrent flowing over the wall.

"We're only 20mm off the whole of last year's rain in this area here.

"Everything is green. It's so green it's ridiculous.

"I was at the point where I was starting to think we'd never see it again.

"I was thinking 'this is it … this is all we can expect from now on'.

"But now it's heaven on earth out here. I'm already struggling to remember what it was like in the drought.

"We've got very short memories.

"Just a few weeks ago I was going to Granite Belt Water Relief and picking up water to keep us going.

"We've got so much water now we don't know what to do with it all. I know it's not like that over the whole district.

"It could rain another month and I'd still be smiling."