Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queenslanders are now required to self-quarantine for 14 days if they have travelled to one of these NSW hotspots.
Queenslanders are now required to self-quarantine for 14 days if they have travelled to one of these NSW hotspots.
Health

These virus hotspots will put you in quarantine

by Gavin Fernando and Victoria Craw
11th Apr 2020 9:22 AM

Queensland health authorities have named 13 COVID-19 hotspots in NSW, urging people to avoid them this long weekend.

Queenslanders are now required to self-quarantine for 14-days if they have travelled to one of these hotspots.

The direction applies from 12.01 am today until the end of the declared public health emergency, unless it is revoked or replaced.

It comes as Australia appears to be "flattening the curve" of COVID-19 cases however lockdown measures remain in place.

Australia's coronavirus death toll has risen to 54 and the total number of infections has gone past 6200.

There are now 6215 total cases, with 2822 in New South Wales, 1241 in Victoria, 965 in Queensland, 428 in South Australia, 506 in Western Australia, 122 in Tasmania, 103 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory.

Originally published as Thirteen virus hotspots revealed

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus economy editors picks health politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BORDER UPDATE: More bodies brought in to assist

        premium_icon BORDER UPDATE: More bodies brought in to assist

        News Police, defence force and transport and main roads officers watch over border 24 hours a day.

        Stanthorpe vets prioritise protection of pets

        premium_icon Stanthorpe vets prioritise protection of pets

        News While our region’s veterinary practices have changed the way they operate, industry...

        Stanthorpe hospital staff undergo training for COVID-19

        premium_icon Stanthorpe hospital staff undergo training for COVID-19

        News Specialists are training Stanthorpe staff for a COVID-19 outbreak.

        ‘Will hamper us’: Fireys contend with new COVID-19 rules

        premium_icon ‘Will hamper us’: Fireys contend with new COVID-19 rules

        News Region not in the clear when it comes to fire danger and it begs the question, how...