Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Fairbairn Dam.
Fairbairn Dam.
News

Thirsty dams rising after heavy weekend falls

Jack Evans
, Jack.evans@capnews.com.au
29th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The wet weather continued yesterday as much of the region experienced a drizzly day.

The larger falls were recorded north of the Rockhampton region with official totals of more than 25mm only reaching as far south as Marlborough.

 

WEATHER WRAP: Rainfall totals over the past week on the east coast. Picture: BOM
WEATHER WRAP: Rainfall totals over the past week on the east coast. Picture: BOM

 

Despite the rainy day in the CBD, only 1mm was recorded at Rockhampton Airport yesterday between 9am and 4pm. The Capricorn Coast was even drier with 0.8mm

The torrential rain out west over the past few days subsided yesterday with Longreach, Blackall, Emerald and Blackwater all recording less than 1mm.

To the northwest, gauges in Clermont caught nearly 6mm.

However, river levels in the Fitzroy Basin continue to increase with parts of the Fitzroy, Dawson, Nogoa and Mackenzie rising.

Fairbairn Dam and Eden Bann Weir capacities continue to rise while Bedford, Bingegang and Tartrus Weirs remain at capacity.

 

Fairbairn dam levels showing a steady rise.
Fairbairn dam levels showing a steady rise.

 

Mt Morgan and Callide dams continue to fall.

Mount Morgan No. 7 is at 22.9 per cent and Callide Dam is at 29.6 per cent.

central queensland dams dams rainfall totals tmbweather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lifelong Liston resident snags Aussie Day honour

        premium_icon Lifelong Liston resident snags Aussie Day honour

        News “It was a very humbling thing to happen,” remarked the Australia Day award winner.

        GALLERY: Preps enjoy first day

        premium_icon GALLERY: Preps enjoy first day

        News The Border Post visited some primary schools in the area today to see how the...

        What happened to happy little Connor?

        premium_icon What happened to happy little Connor?

        News Police have revealed they are investigating the death of the boy

        World-first trial brings new hope to stroke victims

        premium_icon World-first trial brings new hope to stroke victims

        News Clinical trial could bring a life-changing treatment to Australia.