Third time’s a charm for Warwick Boxing Day winner

WINNER: Colpo Di Tamburo races through the finish line at the 2020 Warwick Boxing Day races.

HORSE RACING: IT SEEMS third time is a charm for Warwick horse Colpo Di Tamburo after the gelding smashed through Warwick’s Boxing Day finish line first this afternoon.

The main race of the Allman Park event, the Maydan Livestock TPT / Freestone Feedlot Open 1200m, was always bound to be one to watch due to its whopping $32,500 prize but tight competition made it unmissable.

A late scratching up the sakes as competitor four, My Belly Button, was withdrawn on vet’s advice.

Given Mr Marbellouz was set to the frontrunner of the main event, the success of Massie owned-and-trained horse also proved you can’t deny the luck of a home track.

It was the third Boxing Day win for the six-year-old gelding, ridden by Aiden Thompson, and owner Joanne Roche was overjoyed.

“We didn’t expect it but we were hopeful,” she said.

“There’s always a lot of work behind it and you never know what competition you’re up against.

“He had some pretty good competition today with Rosie Poise and Mr Marbellouz, they’re all very good horses.”

The Boxing Day win at Allman Park puts Colpo Di Tamburo in the running for the Magic Millions Country Cup in January.

Last year, he came ninth and Mrs Roche was hoping for some more luck come 2021.

“We’ve been very lucky with him,” she said.

“It would be really nice to see a good 2021 for him.”