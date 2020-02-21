Third person charged with detaining Brisbane teacher

POLICE have charged a third person in relation to the alleged detention of a Brisbane schoolteacher who was later struck and killed by a truck on the M1.

Emergency services were called to the northbound lanes of the M1 near Cudgera Creek in the Tweed shortly after 7am on Monday, February 10.

Brisbane teacher Anthony Stott, who was hit by a truck and killed on the M1. Picture: Facebook

Officers from Tweed Byron Police District found Anthony Stott, 43, dead the scene.

In a surprise twist, police later arrested the owners of a nearby farm - Mark Frost, 46, and Lauren Grainger, 39, - who were charged with detaining Mr Stott in company with intent to obtain advantage. Their case remains before the courts.

Police allege Mr Stott was held captive at the farm at Cudgera Creek and bashed with a golf club after being tied to a chair.

It's alleged by police Mr Stott ran into the path of the semi-trailer on the Pacific Motorway after he either escaped the farm or was released.

In recent days, dashcam footage was revealed showing glimpses of the teacher's final hours.

The video, obtained by Channel 9, shows Mr Stott's silver BMW heading along the M1 in northern NSW about 1am on February 10, without its headlights illuminated.

Tweed-Byron police set up a crime scene at the Kanes Rd, Cudgera Creek property where Anthony Stott was allegedly detained. Picture: Scott Powick

Detectives attached to Strike Force Cunjurong have now charged a 49-year-old man after he attended Tweed Heads Police Station on Thursday and spoke with investigators.

He was arrested and now faces a charge of taking/detaining a person in company with intent to obtain advantage/occasion actual bodily harm.

He has been refused bail to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court this morning.

None of the three people charged in relation to the alleged detention of Mr Stott are facing charges in relation to his death.