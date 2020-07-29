Thieves steal cash from fast-food restaurant

CRIME OF OPPORTUNITY: Stanthorpe Fish Bar owners say $300 in cash was stolen from the business on Saturday night.

A CRIME of opportunity has left a Stanthorpe business short changed, after offenders entered through an unlocked door and stole their cash register.

Stanthorpe police were called to Stanthorpe Fish Bar on Sunday morning, after owners noticed the missing register, estimated to be worth $200 and containing $300 in cash.

Stanthorpe police officer-in-charge Gerard Brady said nothing else was stolen and neighbouring businesses weren’t targeted.

Fish Bar owner Junhee Lee said the incident was the first time the business had been targeted by thieves.

“We worry about this happening again,” Mr Lee said.

“They could steal again because we can’t watch the shop the whole opening time.

“We can’t stop them coming in the shop.”

Investigations are currently ongoing, with reports of a “couple of people seen acting suspiciously” on the night, Sgt Brady said.

He said crimes of opportunity didn’t often occur in the region.

“It does appear the door has been left unlocked here,” he said.

“People are looking for opportunities.”

While Mr Lee warned other business owners to stay vigilant.

“It’s not a huge amount but it’s also not a small problem,” he said.

“We’re going to install CCTV to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“But just being cautious to who is out there.”

Anyone with information can call Policelink on 13 14 44.

