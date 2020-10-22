Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paul John Larter (pictured) and Melissa Hope Johnson stole $1200 of items from Bunnings. Photo: Social media
Paul John Larter (pictured) and Melissa Hope Johnson stole $1200 of items from Bunnings. Photo: Social media
Crime

Thieves snag Bunnings loot with teamwork tactics

lucy rutherford
22nd Oct 2020 4:30 PM | Updated: 5:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A thieving duo left Bunnings with a court date after they were caught stealing more than $1000 of items.

Melissa Hope Johnson and Paul John Larter used team work to steal a number of items from Caloundra Bunnings before security caught on to their system.

BGA creator 'Queen Amy's' husband hits back at critics

Man sets up spy cameras to record ex in shower

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell told Caloundra Magistrates Court Johnson and Larter entered the store on September 17.

"A Bunnings shopping basket was filled up with multiple items by Larter who hands it to Johnson," he said.

The court heard Johnson then placed the items in their Toyota LandCruiser.

Community Newsletter SignUp

"Johnson then collected a black IGA bag from the car and walked back to the defendant," Senior Constable Burrell said.

The court heard Johnson then filled the bag up with items and walked back to the car, while Larter went to the checkout to pay for other items.

Sen-Const Burrell said security were aware of the thefts and called police.

"They were both detained and searched, they stated to police that nothing was stolen in the vehicle," he said.

The court heard stolen items valuing $1200 were found and returned to the store.

Johnson and Larter pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday to stealing.

Johnson had no criminal history.

Larter had criminal history, including assault occasioning bodily harm.

"In with a bad crowd?" Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist asked Johnson.

"What are you going to say Mr Larter? Sorry for dragging Melissa into this?"

Self represented, Larter and Johnson said they didn't want to say anything.

Mr Stjernqvist said it was silly for them to steal from Bunnings considering the amount of security.

He fined both $1000.

A conviction was recorded for Larter but not Johnson.

More Stories

bunnings warehouse caloundra magistrates court stealing charges sunshine coast crime rate
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXPOSED: Stanthorpe’s latest drink/ drug drivers

        Premium Content EXPOSED: Stanthorpe’s latest drink/ drug drivers

        News Your full list of people to be sentenced on drink and drug driving offences this week. SEE THE LIST HERE:

        CRIME WRAP: Stolen car fire sparks police investigation

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Stolen car fire sparks police investigation

        News A STOLEN car is at the centre of the Granite Belt fire, which has left police...

        Labor commits to ‘second Bruce Highway’

        Premium Content Labor commits to ‘second Bruce Highway’

        Politics Queensland Election 2020 : Labor commits to ‘second Bruce Highway’

        Mayor gives apology after ‘swearing about’ SDRC councillor

        Premium Content Mayor gives apology after ‘swearing about’ SDRC councillor

        Council News The apology follows a months-long investigation into the incident. DETAILS HERE:...