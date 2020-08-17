Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Alleged thieves crashed a stolen car into a Rockville home. August 17, 2020.
Alleged thieves crashed a stolen car into a Rockville home. August 17, 2020.
News

Thieves crash stolen car into Toowoomba home

Michael Nolan
17th Aug 2020 10:01 AM | Updated: 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO car thieves are in police custody after they crashed a stolen car into a Rockville home.

A police spokeswoman said the white sedan was stolen after a burglary at a Toowoomba address, about 5.30am today.

The thieves have then crashed the car into a home near the corner of Holberton and Makepeace Sts, about 8.30am.

Police arrested the pair at the scene. They are currently being held at the Toowoomba Police Station, awaiting formal charges.

Thieves crashed a stolen car into a Rockville home.
Thieves crashed a stolen car into a Rockville home.

MORE STORIES:

Drug driver denies drug use, claims he was just in the room

Woman told police she had been drinking while driving

Crash driver blew more than four times the legal limit

 

crime toowoomba stolen cars toowoomba burglary toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Overdue’ bridge opened but road safety fears linger

        Premium Content ‘Overdue’ bridge opened but road safety fears linger

        Politics Residents remain concerned as the road is increasingly used as a way to bypass the Eight Mile.

        BREAKING: Southern Downs Regional Council appoints new CEO

        Premium Content BREAKING: Southern Downs Regional Council appoints new CEO

        Council News The newcomer, with previous CEO experience, will step into the role in the coming...

        BORDER COMMISSIONER: What LNP’s new proposal means for you

        Premium Content BORDER COMMISSIONER: What LNP’s new proposal means for you

        Politics James Lister’s new election promise is pushing ‘seamless’ help for struggling...

        Students treated to Hollywood masterclass

        Premium Content Students treated to Hollywood masterclass

        News Stanthorpe students delved in to the art of filmmaking with an Academy-award...