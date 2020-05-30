Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man who stole several expensive items, including a surfboard, from a home was left smarting when thieves stole the items off him before he could sell them.
A man who stole several expensive items, including a surfboard, from a home was left smarting when thieves stole the items off him before he could sell them.
Crime

Thief’s karma after stolen goods taken

by Lea Emery
30th May 2020 7:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast man who stole an electric bike, surfboard and Uber Eats bag was left smarting when thieves stole the items back off him before he could sell them.

Shannon Paul Hargraves pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday to entering a premises to commit an indictable offence and breaching bail.

Hargreaves pleaded guilty to stealing the items, including a surfboard.
Hargreaves pleaded guilty to stealing the items, including a surfboard.

The 31 year old entered a Surfers Paradise garage about 3am on March 22 this year and took the electric bike, surfboard and Uber Eats bag.

The items were worth more than $1800.

Magistrate Pamela Dowse asked Hargraves what happened to the stolen goods.

"I'm not too sure," he said.

"They go re-stolen off me before I could sell them. I was on the streets at the time."

Hargraves promised he would pay the owner back.

Magistrate Dowse fined him $600 and ordered he pay the owners $1830 in restitution.

Originally published as Thief's karma after stolen goods taken

court crime shannon paul hargraves theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mystery as missing man’s car found 700km away

        premium_icon Mystery as missing man’s car found 700km away

        News A missing Brisbane man’s car has been found more than 700km in remote Queensland.

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        Breaking Government’s $721 million repayment for welfare recipients

        Funding secured for Southern Downs veterans

        premium_icon Funding secured for Southern Downs veterans

        News It’s been a tough few months for the Southern Downs Ex Services Association, forced...

        The workers who’ll be targeted in new virus testing blitz

        premium_icon The workers who’ll be targeted in new virus testing blitz

        News Mass testing of well Australians in at-risk jobs is likely