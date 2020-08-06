‘There’s a guy with a gun in the back yard’
Neighbours near a home raided by heavily armed police north of Brisbane have described the moment as like "living in a war zone".
"I just saw the guy running with the gun and I was like, 'There's a guy with a gun in the back yard, hide!' " said one neighbour.
"I was mopping and I heard the microphone, and I'm like 'is there a school nearby?'
"It took me a while before I heard the man yell in the back yard … 'you in the back, get to the front'.
MORE NEWS
NORTHSIDE SET TO BECOME CRAFT BEER HOTSPOT
OLYMPIC HOPEFUL'S FALL FROM GRACE
FATHER SEXUALLY ASSAULTED TWO, HEADBUTTED ELDERLY WOMAN
"And then there were guys running in the back yard with guns.
"I felt like I was in a war zone, I thought this must be what it feels like - I was so scared."
Police executed a search warrant on the house in Plucks Rd, Arana Hills.
The raid was pre-planned and not a call from the public.
Another local said it was a lot of commotion for what is usually a quiet suburban area.
"You've got a lot of mums at home with a lot of kids … it's a very community area.
"There was six of them on top of a car in the back and they all had their rifles pointed."
Several locals there was often a lot of activity at the house.
They alleged motorbikes would frequently arrive at the address and stop briefly before leaving again.
"You'd wait till you'd hear their motorbikes roll up and get their packages," one neighbour said.
"They'd be here for two or three minutes and then gone.
"At 2-3am you'd hear the bike rock up."
It appeared three people were arrested, but no charges have yet been laid.
Originally published as 'There's a guy with a gun in the back yard'