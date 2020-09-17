Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Residents have told of their horror when a man was pleading for help after being stabbed in the chest last night.
Residents have told of their horror when a man was pleading for help after being stabbed in the chest last night.
Crime

‘There was blood pouring out of his chest’

by Judith Kerr
17th Sep 2020 9:56 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Park Ridge residents have told of their horror when a man was pleading for help after being stabbed in the chest last night.

Resident Erana Rakete told of the horror, which unfolded on Chambers Flat Rd around 8pm last night.

"I was there," she said on Facebook.

"She ran to the neighbour's house asking them for help and he was behind her with blood pouring out of his chest, heart," she said.

"The woman that lived there, luckily, knew CPR and tended to him right outside her front door.

"An ambulance had arrived and police.

"They had been arguing all week.

"They also have two young babies."

A man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital and is still in a critical condition this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said a critical care paramedic and the High Acuity Response Unit was called.

Originally published as 'There was blood pouring out of his chest'

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Couple accused of $30K theft from Wattles club

        Premium Content NAMED: Couple accused of $30K theft from Wattles club

        Crime The theft charges were mentioned in Warwick court for the first time this morning.

        MORE CHANGE: Students’ setback on end-of-year celebrations

        Premium Content MORE CHANGE: Students’ setback on end-of-year celebrations

        News COVID restrictions have rocked the school year with Stanthorpe State High...

        Change that could open Qld border

        Change that could open Qld border

        News Qld could slash requirements for state to reopen to NSW

        Premier pays $528k for voter feedback on COVID restrictions

        Premium Content Premier pays $528k for voter feedback on COVID restrictions

        Politics Premier spends more than $528k on COVID-19 polling ahead of election