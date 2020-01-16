Menu
RAIN SHOWERS: Stanthorpe recorded 11mm of rainfall yesterday.
News

There is more where that came from

Saavanah Bourke
16th Jan 2020 8:18 AM
THE Granite Belt area saw 11mm of rainfall yesterday afternoon according to the Bureau of Meteorology, with more said to be on the way.

A BoM spokesman said majority of yesterdays rainfall fell around the middle of the day, with surrounding areas seeing 12-15mm also.

We can expect more where that came from, with 90 per cent chance of rainfall tomorrow and a slightly less but still likely chance on Saturday.

FORECAST: According the Bureau of Meteorology's MetEye map Stanthorpe has a 90 to 100 per cent chance of rainfall on Friday.
As for today, there is a slight chance of an afternoon storm on the forecast, with light showers predicted throughout the day.

“Chances will increase on Friday and Saturday for some more consistent rainfall.

“Particularly on Friday,” a BoM spokesman said.

FORECAST: According the Bureau of Meteorology's MetEye map Stanthorpe has a less but still promising 75 to 90 per cent chance of rainfall on Friday.
BoM said we can thank the upper trough passing over the area combined with a surface trough for the cooler relief and rainfall.

“Temperatures have declined over recent days.

“That will continue heading into the weekend with tops 25 degrees today, 24 tomorrow and Saturday and back up to 25 on Sunday.”

Enjoy it while it lasts as we will be back to business as normal from Monday as that surface trough clears.

“Temperatures will heat up again from Monday with a maximum of 28 degrees, 29 for Tuesday and back down to 28 on Wednesday.”

bureau of metereology stanthorpe forecast stanthorpe rainfall stanthorpe weather
