Theatre to produce ‘grand old fashioned concert’

STANTHORPE’S Little Theatre cast are putting together the best Irish showcase the region has seen to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

Cast member Judy Flitcroft said the showcase will be a ‘grand old fashioned concert’ with plenty of performances lined up to keep the crowd entertained.

“All the money raised will be going back into the theatre,” Ms Flitcroft said.

She said the production called Our own Guys & Dolls will run over two nights as a celebration for St Patrick’s Day.

“Our cast will share many beautiful Irish melodies to get us all in the Irish mood.

“Most of our former cast are returning plus some new talent will be taking the stage,” she said.

Ms Flitcroft said Stanthorpe born and bred Michael Deveney will be making a special guest appearance, singing his renowned ‘Danny Boy’.

“Michael is known around the district for singing ‘Danny Boy’. People are going to be very happy that he is coming to sing for us,” she said.

“He has done a great amount for our district.”

Mr Deveney said the song ‘Danny Boy’ is extremely significant to him.

“My father first heard me sing the song at a St Patrick’s Day concert.

“When he heard me sing it he asked me to sing it at his gravesite when he died, which I did.

“Most of Stanthorpe were there at his funeral,” he said.

The showcase will be held on Saturday March 21 and Sunday March 22 at Stanthorpe Little Theatre on Connor St starting at 7pm.

Tickets are $20 and $15 for concessions and will be available from Debbie Wilmot at Gracious Giving on Maryland St.

“Everyone is encouraged to wear the colour green,” Ms Flitcroft said.

“It’s going to be a great evening full of laughter and fun.”