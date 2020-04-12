Theatre designs community challenge during pandemic

CHALLENGE ACCEPTED: Stanthorpe Little Theatre will be starting the weekly online challenges from Monday.

STANTHORPE’S Little Theatre has designed a fun and creative way for our community to stay engaged during self-isolation.

Youth director Annie Mitchell said the theatre will hold weekly theatrical challenges, designed to keep people engaged during the current pandemic.

Ms Mitchell said the best part is that it can all be done from the comfort of your own home, while maintaining the governments social distancing restrictions.

“Each week there will be a different theatrical theme with each day of the week broken down into a specific play from that theme.

“Shakespeare, big broadway shows, famous musicals, Golden Oldies and plenty more,” she said.

“People are encouraged to come up with something creative related to the play and take a photo or video and share it with the theatre and the members in our community.”

Everyday a new challenge will be posted to Facebook, with Ms Mitchell encouraging all members of the community to get involved.

“You can post the photo or video underneath the post of that day or email it to film@stanthorpelittletheatre.org.au,” she said.

Ms Mitchell said there is no winners or losers with the main goal of the challenge to keep the spirits lifted around the region.

“This isn’t something that is going to go away overnight,” she said.

“We are in this for the long haul and I thought it would be a great idea to keep our community engaged during these times.

“It doesn’t cost anything. The main idea is to keep people’s minds engaged and to have a bit of fun with theatre.”

For more information and details check out Stanthorpe Little Theatre on Facebook.