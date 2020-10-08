Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Man caught urinating in the woods
Man caught urinating in the woods
Offbeat

The unbelievable reason man was hit by car

by SAM FLANAGAN, TRUDY BROWN
8th Oct 2020 10:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The real reason a man was hit by a car in North Queensland in the early hours of Wednesday morning has been revealed.

The Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene at Burdekin Falls Dam Rd in Ravenswood around 1.20am after reports of a man being struck by a car.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman has revealed that the man who was struck by the car was also the owner of the vehicle.

It's believed the man left the car to relieve himself on the side of the road but forgot to put the handbrake on.

The car has then rolled from it's position and struck the male in his 20s.

A spokesman for the QAS said the car was moving at a slow speed on impact.

Paramedics treated the man for leg and pelvic injuries.

The QAS later transported him to the Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

 

Originally published as The unbelievable reason man was hit by car

More Stories

car accident editors picks offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motel owners find new use for family home

        Premium Content Motel owners find new use for family home

        News The Granite Belt’s demand from tourists has inspired the couple to use their empty house in a different way.

        CRIME WRAP: Stolen car winds up at Stanthorpe border

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Stolen car winds up at Stanthorpe border

        News Three people under 20 have been charged after an alleged 316km joyride.

        BATTER UP: Cricketers call for season

        Premium Content BATTER UP: Cricketers call for season

        Sport The Granite Belt’s enthusiastic athletes have made a demand that surprised its...

        Exclusive: The only leader voters trust with our economy

        Premium Content Exclusive: The only leader voters trust with our economy

        Politics Exclusive YouGov Poll: Who Queenslanders trust with economy