Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Phil Hillyard END OF YEAR 2015
Phil Hillyard END OF YEAR 2015
Cricket

The Ultimate Australian cricket quiz... part TWO!

8th Apr 2020 6:00 AM

You smashed our first Coronavirus quarantine quiz out of the park, but let's see how you handle the heat in round two!

We've crunched the numbers, trawled the record books and delved into the depths of our own twisted cricket brains to, hopefully, have you well and truly stumped.

So grab a cuppa, pop down into a comfy seat and get ready for a few bouncers!

 

Watch Fox Cricket Classics on Kayo including the '97/98 Aus v RSA 2nd ODI & the 2015/16 Aus v India 3rd T20. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming

 

 

 

Originally published as The Ultimate Australian cricket quiz... part TWO!

More Stories

cricket quiz

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier’s six-month warning as case total inches higher

        Premier’s six-month warning as case total inches higher

        News Queensland has recorded another nine coronavirus cases overnight, taking the state total to 943, with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warning of the potential of another...

        • 8th Apr 2020 9:45 AM
        Ministers thrashing out back-to-school plan

        premium_icon Ministers thrashing out back-to-school plan

        Education Coronavirus Qld: Will schools reopen at start of term two?

        Queensland in front in COVID-19 fight

        premium_icon Queensland in front in COVID-19 fight

        Health But experts don’t exactly know why, and warn it could change

        Disgruntled primary producers welcome incoming councillors

        premium_icon Disgruntled primary producers welcome incoming councillors

        News SOUTHERN Downs farmers reveal what they want to hear from council chambers.