Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
GROWING CONCERN: Wood heater smoke was found to be the biggest contributor to air pollution.
GROWING CONCERN: Wood heater smoke was found to be the biggest contributor to air pollution.
News

The toxic effect wood-fired heaters are having on our health

Saavanah Bourke
22nd Jun 2020 12:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS TEMPERATURES around the region begin to plummet, health concerns have quickly grown with wood smoke responsible for the majority of breaches to air quality standards.

Wood heater smoke is generated from both open fireplaces and wood-fired heaters discharging emissions through a metal pipe called a flue or a chimney.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics wood heater smoke was found to be the single biggest air pollutant with about 10 per cent of Australian households – roughly 900,000 homes – using wood as their main source of heating.

Sugarloaf rural fire brigade first officer James Massey said it was a concern that could be easily avoided by choosing their wood carefully.

“People need to be aware of the timber they are burning,” Mr Massey said.

“If you have a perfectly good tree that has been killed that means that tree has not died naturally – this is the timber that is most concerning.

“Most times that tree does not burn well because it’s been killed opposed to a tree that has died naturally.”

He said while it might seem like a minor difference, the impact was drastic.

“There are toxins in that smoke,” he said.

“People need to make sure if they are using a wood heater they get their timber from a reputable supplier.”

Australia’s wood-fired heaters are estimated to cause health costs of about $3800 per wood heater each year.

Given the roughly 900,000 wood heaters used as primary household heating sources in Australia, this could be as high as $3.4 billion annually across the country.

Mr Massey said while it was cold outside and people were trying to keep warmth trapped in the house, ventilation was a necessity.

“Most people lock up the house like a safe,” he said.

“But it is really important that you have that fresh air flowing through your house.”

smoke pollution winter warmers wood-fired heater
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $10m in grants for dairy farmers

        premium_icon $10m in grants for dairy farmers

        Politics Dairy farmers will have access to a $10 million program to improve energy efficiency and lower power bills, it will be announced today.

        Cold snap could bring frost and snow

        premium_icon Cold snap could bring frost and snow

        Weather Rain, freezing nights and snow could blow across Queensland this week

        $415m, 700 jobs for ‘shovel-ready’ projects

        premium_icon $415m, 700 jobs for ‘shovel-ready’ projects

        News Queensland is set for a $415 million infrastructure spending splurge

        Names of more than 40 people to appear in court

        premium_icon Names of more than 40 people to appear in court

        News The names of more than 40 people who are set to appear in Stanthorpe Magistrates...